Celebrity Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner’s Barely-There Beach Look Proved This Year’s Sexiest Trend Is a Summer Essential Shop sheer dresses for summer, with prices starting at $26. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 3, 2023 @ 04:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Instagram @kendalljenner The sheer dress might be the most surprising trend of 2023 thus far. The next-to-naked style was ushered in by Hailey Bieber and Salma Hayek this winter and carried into spring by Jennifer Garner. And, proving that the sexy number can be a summer staple, Kendall Jenner wore the daring style just last week while beachside in Antibes, France. The supermodel donned a floor-length, sheer black dress from Ami Paris’ upcoming fall collection that showcased her matching string bikini. It was a more practical approach to the trending look, with the maxi dress serving as a swimsuit coverup. The outfit was, of course, sexy, leaving little to the imagination, but also functional, just as perfect for a day on the beach as it would be a night out in a beach town. So as we head into summer months, I’m looking towards Jenner for pool-side style inspo and found 10 similar sheer styles that start at just $26: Verdusa Mesh Coverup Maxi-Dress, $26; amazon.com MakeMeChic Wrap Knitted Cover Up, $30; amazon.com Zara Ruffled Dress, $46; zara.com Edikted Beachside Sheer Knit Coverup Dress, $47; nordstrom.com Open Edit Sheer Open Knit Midi Sweater Dress, $69; nordstrom.com Good American Sparkle ‘90s Slip Dress, $91 (Originally $130); goodamerican.com Norma Kamali Open-Back Stretch-Mesh Gown, $138 (Originally $275); net-a-porter.com Beach Riot Holly Sheer Knit Coverup Dress, $148; nordstrom.com Kiki de Montparnasse In Time Rib-Knit Lounge Slip Dress, $288; saksfifthavenue.com Solid & Striped The Kimberly Crochet Dress, $318; solidandstriped.com Should I be surprised that one of the best lookalikes comes from sister Khloé Kardashian’s brand? Good American’s Sparkle ‘90s Slip Dress is a sheer, black slip with a low back and a slit at each leg, and is available in sizes XS through 5XL. As the name implies, it features a faint amount of iridescence — it’s not Renaissance or Eras Tour-ready, but it’s designed to provide a hint of shine in the sun, adding an element of glamour to the sexy summer piece. GOOD AMERICAN Shop now: $91 (Originally $130); goodamerican.com At Amazon, you can grab Verdusa’s mesh coverup, which seemingly looked at the Good American slip’s side-slits and said, “we’ll raise you one.” This pick features adjustable side strings that allow for a serious leg reveal — with one shopper loving that they were able to choose “how much hip to show” — and is available in 14 colors. Customers rave that it’s “so flattering and comfortable;” one person who included a picture in their review wrote that they received “so many compliments” when wearing it on vacation. Amazon Shop now: $26; amazon.com The swimwear brand Solid and Striped has one of my personal favorite styles, with its Kimberly dress not only giving you that sheer look, but also checking the crochet-trend box. Wear it with just a swimsuit underneath or make it more everyday with a slip. This pick is available in both black and white and is crafted out of a soft, cotton blend. According to one shopper, this is the “perfect dress to throw over a bathing suit and still look super chic,” adding that it’s quickly become their vacation essential. And per another customer, it’s “super comfortable and fits perfectly.” SOLID&STRIPED Shop now: $318; solidandstriped.com If you were hesitant to try the sheer trend before, Jenner just gave a master class in making it summer-ready and approachable. Try out the ‘It’ style over your favorite bathing suit with more lookalike dresses, below. Amazon Shop now: $30; amazon.com Nordstrom Shop now: $47; nordstrom.com Saks Fifth Avenue Shop now: $288; saksfifthavenue.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Jennifer Garner's "Favorite" Moisturizer She Calls an "Instant Fix" for Fine Lines Is Just $15 Right Now Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson Just Broke This Cardinal Fashion Rule I Tried the Flashy 2023 Shoe Trend Kate Middleton and Anne Hathaway Keep Wearing, and I’m Officially a Convert