Kendall Jenner’s Barely-There Beach Look Proved This Year’s Sexiest Trend Is a Summer Essential

The sheer dress might be the most surprising trend of 2023 thus far. The next-to-naked style was ushered in by Hailey Bieber and Salma Hayek this winter and carried into spring by Jennifer Garner. And, proving that the sexy number can be a summer staple, Kendall Jenner wore the daring style just last week while beachside in Antibes, France.

The supermodel donned a floor-length, sheer black dress from Ami Paris’ upcoming fall collection that showcased her matching string bikini. It was a more practical approach to the trending look, with the maxi dress serving as a swimsuit coverup. The outfit was, of course, sexy, leaving little to the imagination, but also functional, just as perfect for a day on the beach as it would be a night out in a beach town. So as we head into summer months, I’m looking towards Jenner for pool-side style inspo and found 10 similar sheer styles that start at just $26:

Should I be surprised that one of the best lookalikes comes from sister Khloé Kardashian’s brand? Good American’s Sparkle ‘90s Slip Dress is a sheer, black slip with a low back and a slit at each leg, and is available in sizes XS through 5XL. As the name implies, it features a faint amount of iridescence — it’s not Renaissance or Eras Tour-ready, but it’s designed to provide a hint of shine in the sun, adding an element of glamour to the sexy summer piece.

At Amazon, you can grab Verdusa’s mesh coverup, which seemingly looked at the Good American slip’s side-slits and said, “we’ll raise you one.” This pick features adjustable side strings that allow for a serious leg reveal — with one shopper loving that they were able to choose “how much hip to show” — and is available in 14 colors. Customers rave that it’s “so flattering and comfortable;” one person who included a picture in their review wrote that they received “so many compliments” when wearing it on vacation.

The swimwear brand Solid and Striped has one of my personal favorite styles, with its Kimberly dress not only giving you that sheer look, but also checking the crochet-trend box. Wear it with just a swimsuit underneath or make it more everyday with a slip. This pick is available in both black and white and is crafted out of a soft, cotton blend. According to one shopper, this is the “perfect dress to throw over a bathing suit and still look super chic,” adding that it’s quickly become their vacation essential. And per another customer, it’s “super comfortable and fits perfectly.”

If you were hesitant to try the sheer trend before, Jenner just gave a master class in making it summer-ready and approachable. Try out the ‘It’ style over your favorite bathing suit with more lookalike dresses, below.

