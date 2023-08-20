Kendall Jenner Wore a Sheer Dress Over Sheer Lace Lingerie

Just when we thought naked dressing couldn't get anymore...well, nakeder, Kendall Jenner stepped out in a look that was truly head-to-toe sheer.



On Saturday, Jenner, one of the early adopters of see-through style, attended a party celebrating the her 818 Tequila brand at Delilah in West Hollywood, wearing a sheer dress that was layered over sheer lingerie and topped off with a pair of (you guessed it) sheer shoes. Serving as the focal point of her outfit, the supermodel slipped on a one-shouldered naked dress constructed from gauzy nude and pale green fabric, and paired the midi-length number with a sheer lace triangle bralette and coordinating underwear that perfectly matched her skin tone.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

As if a sheer dress over sheer lingerie wasn't enough sheerness, Kendall upped the ante with a pair of mesh slingback flats adorned with a sparkly see-through netting. A monogrammed Gucci bag with lime green detailing and a bejeweled strap, as well as a pair of tiny diamond hoops rounded out her party look.



Beauty-wise, Kendall wore her dark brunette hair down in long glossy waves, and combined her blush-forward makeup palette with a complementary glossy pink lip.



"🍹🪩 @drink818," Kendall captioned a slideshow of snapshots from the event on Instagram, including black-and-white photo booth pics, a couple of close-ups of her outfit, and one image that depicted an artful display of her 818 white ceramic bottles.