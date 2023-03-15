Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on the Canadian Tuxedo in a Denim Bralette

“Calvins or nothing.”

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on March 15, 2023 @ 01:56PM
Calvin Klein ambassador and friend of the brand Kendall Jenner is picking up right where she left off: crushing it in her Calvins. 

On Wednesday morning, the supermodel posed for Calvin Klein's Spring 2023 campaign Calvins or Nothing, Jenner “appears with unapologetic sensuality, her more intimate side revealed," according to the press release. In the imagery, Jenner shows off her modeling chops in a denim-on-denim outfit consisting of high-waisted, dark-wash jeans and a matching cropped jacket shot by renowned photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. 

In another snap, Jenner sported her Calvins with nothing but a teeny-tiny denim bralette. Followed by Jenner bending down — ditching the Canadian tuxedo as a whole — and opting for a black bralette and low-rise underwear adorned with the Calvin Klein logo print. She topped off the seductive look with black mesh knee-high socks and black pointed-toe pumps. 

As for her glam, she styled her hair effortlessly disheveled with beach waves and paired her smoky eye with a matte lip.

Representing the world’s most vibrant talent being stripped back to showcase their confidence and sensuality, Jenner joins her friends Jennie, FKA twigs, Michael B. Jordan, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in their debut campaigns for the label are in their Calvins ... or nothing.

This past Sunday, Jenner attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a vintage mermaidcore Jean Paul Gaultier gown. It was a familiar favorite from the maverick designer’s Spring 2008 couture show, which French actress Marion Cotillard first wore at the 2008 Oscars (although in a creamy, pale ivory hue). Jenner opted for a similar gown in a shimmering golden and bronze dress.

