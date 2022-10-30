Kendall Jenner Is Jessie from 'Toy Story' in Denim Underwear and Cow-Print Chaps for Halloween

Nobody takes dressing up for Halloween quite as seriously as the Kardashian-Jenners, and this year, they all went the extra mile when it came to their costumes.



Kim was basically unrecognizable in head-to-toe blue latex as X-Men villain Mystique, while Kylie went as far as setting up an entire photoshoot that recreated the 1935 horror film The Bride of Frankenstein with a designer costume that gave a whole new meaning to the term 'bandage dress.' Kendall also went for a dramatic Halloween moment herself, transforming into a super sexy version of Jessie from Toy Story — ass-less chaps and all.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kendall stayed true to the cartoon character's original look with a red wide-brimmed cowboy hat and braided pigtails, but added a risqué twist with denim underwear paired with cow-print chaps and an ab-baring collared shirt. “well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy,” Jenner quoted the Disney film in her caption on Instagram.

Over on her IG Story, Kendall switched up her costume slightly, swapping out her long-sleeved crop top for a tiny handkerchief bandeau with matching arm cuffs. She also ditched the red wig in favor of her own hair, which was still styled in two braids.



While many praised Kendall for her commitment to Halloween, others called out her costume for sexualizing such a child-friendly character ("my childhood is ruined!" wrote one commenter). I mean, it wouldn't be a KarJenner holiday without a little controversy, now would it?