Kendall Jenner’s Totally See-Through Brown Top Just Convinced Us to Ditch Our Bras This Summer

While summer’s official start is still right around the corner, the season’s hot, sticky, and at-times-unbearable weather is already very much here. And if you’ve been looking for a layer of clothing to ditch to help you get through the warmer months without melting entirely, Kendall Jenner just made a convincing case as to why your bra should be the first piece to go.

On Tuesday, the model braved SoCal’s toasty temps when stepping out for dinner at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi in a brown-on-brown ensemble consisting of a totally see-through asymmetrical sheer top and a high-waisted, figure-hugging leather pencil skirt. Jenner opted to skip a bra underneath the fashionable top (continuing her typical style M.O. of freeing the nipple), and she accessorized with a brown belt, a gigantic black leather clutch, and coordinating black knee-high leather boots.

Kendall finished the look by sporting a matching brown manicure and a simple, no-makeup makeup glam complete with a bronzy complexion and a peach lip, and she wore her brunette hair down straight with a middle part.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

This isn’t the first time that Jenner has made skipping a bra feel like a full-on fashion moment. Just last month, The Kardashians star made waves yet again by wearing a head-turning LBD that featured bright red petal nipple pasties and … not much else.

In a snap posted to her Instagram Story at the time, Kendall flexed her posing chops in the flirty David Koma dress in question, which featured a sheer mesh neckline, micro-mini length, and a cherry red skinny scarf, while posing on a boat in sky-high, pointy-toe pumps. Aside from shouting out the dress’s designer in the post, the A-lister was also sure to give credit to her stylist, Dani Michelle.