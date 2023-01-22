Kendall Jenner Paired Her Slinky Schiaparelli Dress with Fashion's Most Divisive Shoe

It wouldn't be a KarJenner style moment without a little controversy.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

January 22, 2023
Kendall Jenner

The KarJenners are known for their controversial fashion choices. From Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe dress at the 2022 Met Gala to Kylie Jenner wearing underwear as pants during Paris Fashion Week, the reality star sisters are never afraid to spark a debate with their outfits. And now, Kendall Jenner is taking a turn. 

On Saturday, Jenner attended the grand opening for Atlantis, The Royal in Dubai while wearing a slinky chocolate brown Schiaparelli gown with a backless silhouette and a slit in the front that revealed a pair of heeled flip-flops underneath (even in the dead of winter, we seemingly can't escape summer's most divisive shoe.) The barely-there thong sandals almost distracted us from the bold, gilded lip motif on the bodice of Jenner's dress, which was held up by the gown's gold chainlink halter-neck strap. 

She rounded out her look with matching gold dangly earrings, a glossy pout, and her long dark hair styled in loose waves with a middle part. 

Following the event, Kendall shared a closer glimpse at her outfit from every which angle while posing against an onyx wall in a caption-less slideshow on Instagram. However, in the photos, she was seemingly avoiding any controversy by covering up her shoes, and one user called her out in the comments section, writing: "Don't be shy, show us your sandals."

We agree, wear them loud and proud.

