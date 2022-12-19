Kendall Jenner’s Romantic LBD Had a Plunging Lace Neckline and Puffy Cap Sleeves

Fun and flirty, just like Kendall.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on December 19, 2022
Kendall Jenner Mason Disick Bar Mitzvah
Photo:

Getty Images

When the Kar-Jenner family gathers together, you already know it’s going to be a fashion-filled affair. And while Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both chose to slip into edgy leather looks when attending nephew Mason Disick’s Saturday night bar mitzvah, Kendall Jenner showcased her individual style by opting for something a bit more flirty.

The supermodel arrived at the Los Angeles celebration over the weekend in a romantic Rodarte black gown that featured a sheer lace bodice and a silky floor-length skirt. But because this is Kendall Jenner we’re talking about (and the fashion darling rarely settles for basic looks), the dress separated itself from a simple slip dress by also including a plunging V-neckline and princess-worthy puffy cap sleeves.

Black slingback heels, sheer black tights, and a patent leather shoulder bag accessorized Kendall’s look, and she wore her hair in a slicked-back bun to show off silver diamond earrings and a glitzy necklace. She chose a simple glam look for the occasion, consisting of rosy cheeks and a pink lip.

Jenner’s appearance at Disick’s party wasn’t her only outing of the weekend. Aside from celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son with her family, the model stopped by birthday gatherings for both Zack Bia and Billie Eilish. Never one to miss out on a social media opportunity, the model then documented Eilish’s star-studded gathering by posting a series of selfies taken at the party’s photo booth on her Instagram account. 

Captioned with nothing but a brown heart emoji, the photos showed the star wearing a strapless top with an oversized chain necklace.

