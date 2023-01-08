Kendall Jenner Put a Modern Spin on the Classic Supermodel Off-Duty Uniform

The fail-proof fashion formula looks a little different in 2023.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 8, 2023 @ 11:10AM
Kendall Jenner
Photo:

Getty

The model off-duty uniform isn't anything new. For decades, supermodels like Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford have been sporting blue jeans, a simple T-shirt, and a black leather jacket during their heydays, and now, the new guard is giving the foolproof formula a modern upgrade. 

Take, for instance, Kendall Jenner, who stepped out in the signature supermodel look with a twist over the weekend. Her outfit had all the classic stylings, but her coat was very on-trend. Wearing an of-the-moment moto jacket (also, beloved by her supermodel BFF Hailey Bieber) with black-and-white checkered detailing across the chest and yellow stripes down the sleeves, Kendall finished off her look with straight-leg denim, a white tee, and black boots. 

Embodying '90s cool-girl style all around, she carried a black shoulder bag under her arm, and accessorized with tiny oval sunglasses and minimal makeup. Kendall's long dark hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, while her black manicure matched the biker-chic vibe of her outfit.

When she's not in jeans and a jacket, Kendall is usually dressed in another model off-duty staple — black, high-waisted leggings — and pairing them with white tube socks and Ugg boots or dad sneakers. And sometimes, she'll combine the two looks in one, layering a luxe leather jacket over her stylish athleisure (see: here) like a true trendsetter.

