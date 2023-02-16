Hailey Bieber Came to Kendall Jenner's Defense by Addressing Her Most Recent Photoshop Rumors

It seems like every week one of the Kardashians finds themselves embroiled in a photoshop scandal — even if there's no truth to the rumors. The latest sister to come under fire was Kendall Jenner who, last week, shared a carousel of images from her recent beach getaway. While the post captured Jenner sunbathing in a lime green bikini, dancing in an orange ombré dress with super long sleeves that connected to the hem, and posing in the sand dunes, fans were mostly concerned with the fourth snap in the gallery.

In the image, Jenner posed on a concrete balcony overlooking the beach and ocean water. She crouched down towards the floor wearing a black G-string bikini with a midsection flossing detail and used her hand to balance herself. Fans were quick to call out her elongated hand in the comments section writing things like "why the long hand?" and "What up with that hand tho."

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

While Jenner initially remained quiet about the rumored "photoshop fail," her bestie Hailey Bieber came to her defense with a hilarious Instagram Story that captured Jenner remaking the same shape with her hand to show off its natural length.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Bieber zoomed in on the hand and wrote "been had long ass hands x fingers" alongside a slew of alien emojis. In the background of the clip, Bieber says, "We're sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally. This is live! Live footage of the hand," she laughed. Other pals could be heard joking in the background prompting Jenner to laugh it off.