Kendall Jenner Continued Her No-Pants Streak in an Oversized Blazer and Button-Down Combo

Kendall Jenner really isn't a fan of wearing pants. But can you blame her? They're often tight, restrictive, hot, and downright uncomfortable — especially in the summer. So, her solution is to skip them altogether, which is exactly what she did not just once, but twice this week.



After walking the Jacquemus runway in Paris in a teeny-tiny white dress with nothing but a pair of matching bloomers underneath, Kendall continued her no-pants streak while taking a stroll in New York City a couple of days later. Wearing an oversized navy blue blazer over a white button-down with a hemline that skimmed just below her butt, Kendall opted to go bottomless and accessorized with a pair of preppy black loafers and a large black leather tote.



She finished off her sexy spin on the stealth wealth aesthetic with a blue Yankees baseball cap, black sunglasses, and tiny silver hoop earrings. Her hair was worn down in extra loose waves, and she teamed her glowing complexion with a glossy pink lip.

Aside from her appearance at the Jacquemus fashion show, Kendall has gone pantsless plenty of times in the past. Just last month, the supermodel skipped her bottoms at the 2023 Met Gala, where she wore a high-cut sequined black bodysuit and chunky combat boots, and she even made the no-pants trend work in the winter, pairing her crewneck sweater with sheer tights.