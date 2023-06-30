Kendall Jenner Continued Her No-Pants Streak in an Oversized Blazer and Button-Down Combo

It's the second time in a week she's gone pantsless.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 @ 09:17AM
Kendall Jenner
Photo:

Getty

Kendall Jenner really isn't a fan of wearing pants. But can you blame her? They're often tight, restrictive, hot, and downright uncomfortable — especially in the summer. So, her solution is to skip them altogether, which is exactly what she did not just once, but twice this week.

After walking the Jacquemus runway in Paris in a teeny-tiny white dress with nothing but a pair of matching bloomers underneath, Kendall continued her no-pants streak while taking a stroll in New York City a couple of days later. Wearing an oversized navy blue blazer over a white button-down with a hemline that skimmed just below her butt, Kendall opted to go bottomless and accessorized with a pair of preppy black loafers and a large black leather tote. 

She finished off her sexy spin on the stealth wealth aesthetic with a blue Yankees baseball cap, black sunglasses, and tiny silver hoop earrings. Her hair was worn down in extra loose waves, and she teamed her glowing complexion with a glossy pink lip.

Kendall Jenner

Getty

Aside from her appearance at the Jacquemus fashion show, Kendall has gone pantsless plenty of times in the past. Just last month, the supermodel skipped her bottoms at the 2023 Met Gala, where she wore a high-cut sequined black bodysuit and chunky combat boots, and she even made the no-pants trend work in the winter, pairing her crewneck sweater with sheer tights.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Cool-Girl Shoes I Styled on Repeat in High School
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Stepped Out in the Most Extra Sequined Tiger-Print Jumpsuit
Kendall Jenner "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show
Kendall Jenner Just Entered the Quiet Luxury Chat With a Keyhole Cutout Dress and Loafers in Paris
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Embraced Her Signature Minimalist Style in a Black Wrap Dress
Hailey Bieber socks sandals LA
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Everyone Loves to Hate, Twice
Gigi Hadid Cannes 2023
Gigi Hadid Wore a Totally Sheer White Dress Over Matching Lingerie
Kendall Jenner 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kendall Jenner Served Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe in a Plunging, Backless Sequin Dress
Kendall Jenner "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles
Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on Cottagecore in a No-Pants Meringue Dress
Sofia Vergara Mother's Day LA
Sofía Vergara Shared Her Summer Beauty Secret While Wearing Nothing But Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Was Naked Underneath Her Gigantic Trench Coat at the Loewe Fashion Show
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Elevated a Pair of Basic Black Leggings With a Well-Tailored Blazer
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Took Notes From Kendall Jenner by Wearing a Sheer Top With Menswear
Christina Aguilera is seen in Tribeca
Christina Aguilera Added the Most Unexpectedly Sweet Little Accessory to Her Oversized Outfit
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Easy Summer Look Included a Celeb-Approved Wardrobe Staple You Can Get for $6 at Amazon
Elle Fanning attends Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023
Elle Fanning's Latest Princess Gown Is Her Dreamiest One, Ever
Kylie Minogue New York City
Kylie Minogue's Pirate Boots and Caftan Combo Makes Our Hearts Go Padam Padam