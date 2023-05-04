Kendall Jenner Just Stepped Out in the Ultimate Statement Coat for Spring

Transitional outerwear at its finest.

Julia Meehan
Published on May 4, 2023 @ 09:58AM
Just when we thought spring was in full swing, with warm weather dressing officially on the horizon, temperatures in New York City took an unexpected downward turn yesterday. But fear not, because Kendall Jenner adjusted accordingly and stepped out in the ultimate transitional jacket that we are pinning to our seasonal mood board.

On Wednesday, the supermodel successfully achieved a modern-day Matrix vibe with an oversized gray ostrich-leather trench coat straight off the Bottega Veneta fall-winter 2023 runway. Upping the ante even further, Kendall's jacket featured a matching belt that cinched her waist and a crocodile-embossed leopard-print collar in red. Jenner finished off her sophisticated look with her go-to black leather knee-high boots from The Row and a pair of tortoise-colored shades.

Leaving our minds to wonder what she was hiding under that chic coat of hers, a black midi skirt and an itty-bitty gray tee peeked out from underneath. Meanwhile, Kendall's long raven hair was styled in tousled waves with a middle part.

Kendall’s outing comes just days after she attended the Met Gala in two very good looks. While the supermodel arrived at the event in a sequined, cheeky black bodysuit with exaggerated floor-skimming sleeves and a silver crystal-embellished collar, she later slipped into a custom Nensi Dojaka design inspired by a look from Chanel’s Spring 1994 show, which included a sheer sequined micro-romper with pearl straps and a black thong worn over it.

