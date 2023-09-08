Kendall Jenner’s “Signature” Neutral Nail Polish Is $11, and Shoppers Say It “Sticks Like Concrete”

It's her go-to for "clean" and "natural" nails.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Published on September 8, 2023

After years of being a maximalist whose idea of a simple manicure involved more glitter than Liberace would find appropriate, I am ready to embrace real minimalism. I’m looking for nail polish shades that are neutral and natural — sheer pinks, beiges, and light browns. It’s been harder than I thought because there are an overwhelming number of  options. I’m going to take a cue from Kendall Jenner and opt for OPI’s Nail Lacquer in Samoan Sand

In a recent interview with Vogue, the model said “[the] signature polish I’ve used throughout the years that I love is a nude by OPI.” She described the Samoan Sand shade as “super nice and clean” as well as “really sheer and natural.” Despite whatever bold colors she experiments with, she always returns to this sandy beige with warm undertones. 

Amazon OPI Nail Lacquer, Up to 7 Days of Wear

Amazon

Not all nail polishes are made equally and there’s a reason OPI’s Nail Lacquer is a stalwart of the category. It comes in I-don’t-know-how-many shades and is dubbed “the best brand of polish” by at least one happy customer. Shoppers love a lot of things about OPI’s classic formula. First of all, you’ll “save so much money” compared to a salon visit, per a reviewer. Second, “OPI nail polishes last me longer than any nail polish I’ve tried and doesn’t damage your natural nails,” a reviewer wrote. Another person said OPIs nail polish “sticks like concrete.” “I painted my toes with this stuff weeks ago and my toenails are growing out faster than the polish is wearing off,” they added. 

It’s a lot of high praise, but Kendall Jenner’s go-to Samoan Sand shade gets particularly high marks, too. One shopper says it’s “the most gorgeous sandy shell [neutral] that’s slightly pink, and not at all the dingy yellow/brown that other [neutral] colors can be.” Similarly to Jenner, the shopper called it a “classic.” 

Head to Amazon to shop OPI’s Nail Lacquer in Samoan Sand. Perhaps this $11 will become mine and your signature nail polish shade, too.

