Kendall Jenner's Flirty, One-Shoulder and One-Legged Jumpsuit Gave 'Mamma Mia!'

Someone call Donna and the Dynamos, because we’ve got their newest member dressed and ready to go should there ever be a third Mamma Mia! On Monday, Kendall Jenner deviated from her recent parade of slinky dresses and sky-high heels (while unofficially submitting her audition for Greece’s favorite girl group) by sharing a fun and flirty OOTD perfect for running around the streets of Kalokairi.

In the Instagram post, Jenner included two videos that showed her indulging in everyone’s ideal evening activities — drinking wine, jumping on the bed, and having a photo shoot — while wearing a one-shoulder, one-legged black Alaïa jumpsuit that featured the widest flared and ruffled leg. Jenner kept accessories to a minimum (save for a glass of white wine, of course) to let the jumpsuit have its moment, and she wore her brunette hair down in soft waves and parted in the middle.

“Alaïa on @fwrd #kjxfwrd #KendallsEdit,” she captioned the post, plugging both the brand of the outfit and FWRD, the online retailer for which she serves as a creative director.

While it’s unclear where, exactly, Kendall wore the Mamma Mia!-esque outfit, it could have been during a date night of her own: The model’s post comes just weeks after it was first revealed that she and musician Bad Bunny are “spending time together.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him," a source told People. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”