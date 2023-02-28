Celebrity Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner's Flirty, One-Shoulder and One-Legged Jumpsuit Gave 'Mamma Mia!' Meryl Streep who? By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 28, 2023 @ 09:20AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: getty images Someone call Donna and the Dynamos, because we’ve got their newest member dressed and ready to go should there ever be a third Mamma Mia! On Monday, Kendall Jenner deviated from her recent parade of slinky dresses and sky-high heels (while unofficially submitting her audition for Greece’s favorite girl group) by sharing a fun and flirty OOTD perfect for running around the streets of Kalokairi. In the Instagram post, Jenner included two videos that showed her indulging in everyone’s ideal evening activities — drinking wine, jumping on the bed, and having a photo shoot — while wearing a one-shoulder, one-legged black Alaïa jumpsuit that featured the widest flared and ruffled leg. Jenner kept accessories to a minimum (save for a glass of white wine, of course) to let the jumpsuit have its moment, and she wore her brunette hair down in soft waves and parted in the middle. Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on the Fancy Grandma Trend in a Tweed Jacket With No Shirt “Alaïa on @fwrd #kjxfwrd #KendallsEdit,” she captioned the post, plugging both the brand of the outfit and FWRD, the online retailer for which she serves as a creative director. While it’s unclear where, exactly, Kendall wore the Mamma Mia!-esque outfit, it could have been during a date night of her own: The model’s post comes just weeks after it was first revealed that she and musician Bad Bunny are “spending time together.” Kevin Mazur / Getty Images “Kendall recently started hanging out with him," a source told People. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”