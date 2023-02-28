Kendall Jenner's Flirty, One-Shoulder and One-Legged Jumpsuit Gave 'Mamma Mia!'

Meryl Streep who?

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 @ 09:20AM
kendall jenner cfda fashion awards white dress
Photo:

getty images

Someone call Donna and the Dynamos, because we’ve got their newest member dressed and ready to go should there ever be a third Mamma Mia! On Monday, Kendall Jenner deviated from her recent parade of slinky dresses and sky-high heels (while unofficially submitting her audition for Greece’s favorite girl group) by sharing a fun and flirty OOTD perfect for running around the streets of Kalokairi.

In the Instagram post, Jenner included two videos that showed her indulging in everyone’s ideal evening activities — drinking wine, jumping on the bed, and having a photo shoot — while wearing a one-shoulder, one-legged black Alaïa jumpsuit that featured the widest flared and ruffled leg. Jenner kept accessories to a minimum (save for a glass of white wine, of course) to let the jumpsuit have its moment, and she wore her brunette hair down in soft waves and parted in the middle.

“Alaïa on @fwrd #kjxfwrd #KendallsEdit,” she captioned the post, plugging both the brand of the outfit and FWRD, the online retailer for which she serves as a creative director.

While it’s unclear where, exactly, Kendall wore the Mamma Mia!-esque outfit, it could have been during a date night of her own: The model’s post comes just weeks after it was first revealed that she and musician Bad Bunny are “spending time together.”

Kendall Jenner in a black dress with gold halter chain

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him," a source told People. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Related Articles
Katy Perry Shredded Shirt American Idol Instagram
Katy Perry Paired Her Latex Pants With a Plunging Shredded Shirt
Aubrey Plaza sag awards 2023
Aubrey Plaza’s Sequined Halter Dress Featured the Biggest Midriff and Underboob-Baring Cutout
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Red Houndstooth Coat Is an Ode to One of Princess Diana's Most Daring Looks
kim k white bikini ig
Kim Kardashian Posed in the Tiniest White Bikini While Trolling Kendall Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian x Lemme
Kourtney Kardashian Paired a Cozy Cardigan With a Sheer Skirt and Sky-High Heels
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is the New Queen of Instagram
Jennifer Garner Party Down premiere
Jennifer Garner Wore a Plunging Jumpsuit With Cap Sleeves
Kendall Jenner Vogue
Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on the Fancy Grandma Trend in a Tweed Jacket With No Shirt
Katy Perry Variety 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event
Katy Perry Wore a Giant Flower With Sequin Trousers
Miley Cyrus red bikini instagram
Miley Cyrus Gave a Shoutout to "Flowers" Wearing a Red Bandeau Bikini Top and Matching Bottoms
Kim Kardashian Mariah Carey north monroe tiktok
Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey Lip-Synced 'It’s a Wrap' With Their Daughters on TikTok
Simone Ashley Sparkly Top
Simone Ashley Just Went Braless In A Sparkly, Side Boob-Baring Party Top
Kendall Jenner LACMA 2022
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Reportedly "Hanging Out" and "Having Fun" With One Another
Nicola Coughlan Latex Dress Newport Beach Film Festival London
Nicola Coughlan Added a Regencycore Detail to Her Latex Gown
Madelyn Cline Blue Sheer Dress Outer Banks Season 3 Premiere 2023
Madelyn Cline Channeled Kate Moss's Most Iconic Look in a Slinky Sheer Gown
Katy Perry in Zebra
Katy Perry Paired a Zebra Jacket and Micro-Miniskirt Set With a Sequined Crop Top