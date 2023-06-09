Kendall Jenner Paired Her One-Shoulder Minidress With the Shoe Her Sister Kim Kardashian Made Famous

From heeled flip-flops to cowboy boots, there's no shortage of statement shoes in Kendall Jenner's closet. And yesterday, she pulled out an oldie but a goodie, slipping on a pair of invisible heels.



As you might remember, the naked shoe trend first gained momentum back in 2016, after Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian famously stepped out in her Yeezy PVC platforms and bike shorts — and now, it appears Kendall is campaigning for the footwear's comeback just in time for summer.

Getty

On Thursday, the supermodel attended the FWRD pop-up opening in West Hollywood, wearing a silver one-shoulder minidress with a body-con skirt and asymmetrical ruching at the bodice. She teamed the itty-bitty party dress with a white shoulder bag, tiny silver hoops, and translucent heels that made it appear as if she was floating, not walking, down the step-and-repeat.



Kendall's dark nail polish popped against the light tones of her outfit, as did her brunette hair, which was pulled back into a sleek ponytail with a middle part. She finished off her glam with flushed cheeks, glossy lips, and dewy skin.



Earlier in the day, Kendall was spotted grabbing brunch in Beverly Hills with her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) dressed in a decidedly more casual shoe. Opting for a pair of simple white sneakers that coordinated with Bunny's footwear, Kendall completed her outfit with high-waisted jeans, a white crop top, and an oversized brown leather jacket.