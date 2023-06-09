Kendall Jenner Paired Her One-Shoulder Minidress With the Shoe Her Sister Kim Kardashian Made Famous

All the way back in 2016.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 @ 09:22AM
Kendall Jenner
Photo:

Getty

From heeled flip-flops to cowboy boots, there's no shortage of statement shoes in Kendall Jenner's closet. And yesterday, she pulled out an oldie but a goodie, slipping on a pair of invisible heels. 

As you might remember, the naked shoe trend first gained momentum back in 2016, after Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian famously stepped out in her Yeezy PVC platforms and bike shorts — and now, it appears Kendall is campaigning for the footwear's comeback just in time for summer.

Kendall Jenner

Getty

On Thursday, the supermodel attended the FWRD pop-up opening in West Hollywood, wearing a silver one-shoulder minidress with a body-con skirt and asymmetrical ruching at the bodice. She teamed the itty-bitty party dress with a white shoulder bag, tiny silver hoops, and translucent heels that made it appear as if she was floating, not walking, down the step-and-repeat. 

Kendall's dark nail polish popped against the light tones of her outfit, as did her brunette hair, which was pulled back into a sleek ponytail with a middle part. She finished off her glam with flushed cheeks, glossy lips, and dewy skin. 

Earlier in the day, Kendall was spotted grabbing brunch in Beverly Hills with her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) dressed in a decidedly more casual shoe. Opting for a pair of simple white sneakers that coordinated with Bunny's footwear, Kendall completed her outfit with high-waisted jeans, a white crop top, and an oversized brown leather jacket.

Related Articles
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a See-Through Fishnet Top Underneath Her Sparkly Pantsuit on the Red Carpet
Emily Ratajkowski Birthday Post
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Lace-Up Leather Micro-Minidress For Her Birthday Celebrations
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says It Took "Months" for Her to Connect With Her Son Tatum
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's White Latex Romper Is So Tight, It Looks Like It's Painted On Her Body
Lila Moss Slip Dress
Lila Moss Channelled Her Mom in a Kate Moss-Approved Slip Dress
Kylie Jenner Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Summoned Summer in a Teeny-Tiny Bandeau Bra
Kate Middleton June 6 Windsor Family Hub
Kate Middleton Made Her Go-To Outfit Formula Work For Summer With a Blue-and-White Houndstooth Blazer
FRWD Kendall Jenner Summer 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner Just Took Sexy Swimwear To a Whole New Level in Her Underboob-Baring Bikini
Angelina Jolie x Chloe
Angelina Jolie Teamed Up With Chloé for Her First Atelier Jolie Collaboration
Sydney Sweeney Cannes Film
Sydney Sweeney Made a Strong Case for Turtlenecks in the Summer
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Matched Her Underwear to Her Lacy Versace Slip Dress
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Everybody Loves to Hate on the Red Carpet
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Made a Case for the Controversial Socks-and-Sandals Trend
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Does Pajama Dressing Her Way in a Sheer Nightgown and Cowboy Boots
Zoey Deutch Vanity Fair
Zoey Deutch’s Flamenco-Inspired Minidress Had Two Massive Flower Appliqués
Kendall Jenner Just Proved This Yearâs Sexiest Trend Is a Summer Essential
Kendall Jenner’s Barely-There Beach Look Proved This Year’s Sexiest Trend Is a Summer Essential