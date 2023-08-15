Kendall Jenner Took Business Casual to a Whole New Level in an Oversized Blazer With Nothing Underneath

No shirt, no problem.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Published on August 15, 2023 @ 04:40PM
Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein
Photo:

Inez & Vinoodh

Kendall Jenner knows a thing or two about working a camera — after all, it is her job. And with unparalleled modeling skills comes a bevy of fashion campaigns each and every season. Her latest photo shoot hails from the storied fashion brand Calvin Klein, but instead of its signature undies, Jenner is rather posing in pretty much everything except undergarments.

In the new campaign — which also taps big names like Alexa Demie, Kid Cudi, Blackpink's Jennie, and Jung Kook — Jenner wears a variety of looks that include suits, dresses, trench coats, and miniskirts in black-and-white images captured by famed photography duo Inez & Vinoodh. Perhaps the most notable photo captures Jenner in a two-piece suit with nothing underneath. A black leather belt rests on her hips, and she adds a stack of bangles to her outfit. Her hair is styled in unruly, wind-swept waves, and her glam includes a smoked-out winged eyeliner.

Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein

Inez & Vinoodh

In a different shot, Jenner trades in the suit for another pair of trousers and a long black coat worn open to reveal a black lace bra. Next, she slipped into a black cut-out midi dress styled with matching cowboy boots. In the picture, Jenner held onto one of the spaghetti straps and hiked up the hem of the frock to show off her footwear.

Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein

Inez & Vinoodh

According to the press release, the Fall 2023 collection includes jeans, underwear, and other apparel with "minimal, modern, and sensual" designs on par with the brand's signature aesthetic. The photos' black-and-white hue is meant to embrace the stars' "unique sensuality, confidence, and playfulness through Calvin Klein’s distinctive lens."

Elsewhere in the statement, the brand explained that each model tells a specific story in their shoot. Jenner "amplifies her femininity with Calvin Klein womenswear."

"Each talent’s individual world is amplified through unique environments and curated soundtracks for images and videos that are grounded in reality, yet larger than life," the brand added. "Taken separately, each scene tells a story of empowered confidence; as a whole, the campaign artfully embodies different facets implicit to the Calvin Klein brand."

