Recreate Kendall Jenner’s Sexy New Year’s Eve Look for $70 With These Amazon Best-Sellers

No pants? No problem.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on January 3, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Recreating Kendall Jenner's NYE Look
Photo:

Instagram Stories @kendalljenner

For Kendall Jenner, 2022 was the year of controversial outfits. She started off wearing a string bikini and fur boots in the snow last January, and in September, she wore a white dress with heeled flip flops post-Labor Day. Most recently, Jenner celebrated New Year’s Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck bodysuit, black tights, and black heels — and we found everything you need to recreate the outfit for $70 on Amazon. 

This isn’t the first time Jenner has worn a no-pants look; last November, she stepped out in a cozy sweater, sheer tights, and a pair of black underwear. So, after the second bottomless outfit appearance on New Year’s Eve, we’re convinced we have to try out the look — even if we end up throwing over a mini skirt to leave the house. 

Starting off with the turtleneck top, this Mangopop thong-style bodysuit is Amazon’s best-selling bodysuit, and it’s on sale for $24. It’s made from a soft and stretchy blend of modal and spandex and comes in sizes XS through XXL. One shopper, who “loves everything about this top,” said “it’s fitted and is very flattering on the body.” Plus, the straps on the bottom are “long enough, so you don’t struggle putting it on.” 

MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $38); amazon.com

For the tights, Amazon shoppers are especially fans of this $9 high-waisted style. The black tights come in three size categories, ranging from small to 3X. According to a reviewer, they “didn’t rip or tear no matter how many times I wore or danced in them,” which is especially important if you plan on wearing them as pants. 

EVERSWE Women's 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights

Amazon

Shop now: $9; amazon.com

Finish off the Kendall Jenner-inspired look with these Dream Pairs faux-suede heeled booties that are on sale for $37. The shoes have a pointed toe, 3.25-inch stiletto heel, and elastic on the sides for easy on and off. Plus, they have textured rubber outsoles to prevent you from slipping in unpredictable winter weather. A shopper confirmed they’re “easy to walk in” and “very comfortable.”

DREAM PAIRS Women's Pointed Toe Stiletto High Heel Ankle Booties

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $50); amazon.com

At the end of New Year’s night, Jenner threw on a tiger-print jacket over her pantless outfit to stay warm in the Aspen snow. While more of a leopard print, this Daily Ritual long faux shearling jacket would make the perfect finishing touch to the sexy outfit. 

Daily Ritual Women's Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $33 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Whether you’re ready to try out Jenner’s pants-free look, or want to pick and choose pieces from her outfit, these Amazon winter staples are must-haves in your cold-weather wardrobe.

