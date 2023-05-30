Kendall Jenner Took The Naked Dress Trend to the Coast

Say good-bye to your crochet cover-ups and hello to sheer sheaths.

Published on May 30, 2023 @ 11:40AM
When Kendall Jenner says fetch, we fetch — especially when it comes to curating our summer capsule wardrobe. For all the newbies out there, Kendall is the almighty queen of sexy, sheer dressing (talking to you, sequined, naked romper) and may be one of the first to take the beloved trend shoreside, all while subtly declaring that crochet cover-ups are out and sheer sheaths are in.

To officially kick off the unofficial start of summer, Kendall posted a slideshow of snaps from an undisclosed location with a simple sunscreen emoji. The holiday photos captured the supermodel basking in the sun along the coast while sporting a sea-it-all look — a navy blue sheer, sleeveless frock over nothing but a matching string bikini and thong. Taking the naked dress from the runway to the coast, Kendall shared her go-to beachside accessories: black oval sunglasses, tiny hoop earrings, a massive woven tote bag (to carry a bottle of 818, of course), and a tortoiseshell claw clip.

Kendall Jenner Shoreside Style

Kendall Jenner/IG

Joining her in the last snap were her close friends Simi and Haze, who followed suit with the dress memo of less is more. One of the twins sported a similar look to Kendall's — a muted, neutral-toned sheer tank top layered over a matching stringy bikini and paired with cream linen wide-leg pants. While the other twin opted for a pop of color, sporting a multi-colored tropical print, cut-out halter minidress.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Instagram

The coastal shots shortly come after an IG feed full of bikini-clad selfies with the ultimate summer accessory that's perfect for the beach or poolside (whichever is your cup of tea) — a baseball cap. Last month, the supermodel lounged by the pool sporting a rust-orange 818 Tequila cap as she slipped into a little white floral bikini that consisted of a tiny, wired bra top with ruffled trim cups and a pair of high-cut cheeky bottoms. Followed by a sandy seaside adventure in the Bahamas earlier this month. Dipping her toes in the sand, Kendall styled her red Ralph Lauren baseball cap with an itty-bitty black bikini and matching cheeky bottoms.

