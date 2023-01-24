Kendall's Tiny Miu Miu Bra and Skirt Set Had the Biggest Pockets

A power play on proportions.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 @ 02:14PM
Kendall Jenner Miu Miu Skirt and Bra Campaign
Photo:

Courtesy of Miu Miu

As the It Girl of the fashion industry, Kendall Jenner's modeling abilities are constantly in high demand. Unsurprisingly she has been tapped by multiple fashion houses (like Jimmy Choo) to front their latest campaigns. Most recently, Jenner stars in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, shot by Zoë Ghertner, in quite possibly the tiniest bra ever.

On Monday, Jenner shared a carousel of shots from the photo shoot, including one outfit consisting of a micro bra top made of brown, distressed denim and a matching low-rise skirt with the biggest front pockets and a sky-high leg slit. Another underwire bra peeked out from beneath the first layer and coordinated with her boy shorts on the bottom. A gray trench coat and thong kitten heels with knee-high leather boot legs completed the sure-to-be-controversial look. She wore her long dark hair gently tousled and parted down the middle.

Kendall Jenner Miu Miu Skirt and Bra Campaign

Courtesy of Miu Miu

In the campaign images shared to her Instagram, she also modeled leather pants, a sweater vest, and another skirt-and-bra set with a knee-length hem and buckle detailing on the top. According to a press release from the brand, the collection "plays on by now iconic Miu Miu thematics: versions and subversions of uniform; the reproportioning of wardrobe archetypes including tailored jackets, shorts, trousers, skirts and shirts; references to sportswear and utilitarian outerwear embellished with oversized patch pockets, here re-imagined in silks and in a muted colour palette."

Anderson Achol Ayor, Emma Corrin, Esther McGregor, and others modeled alongside Jenner in this campaign.

Over the weekend, Jenner scored an invite to the much-buzzed-about Beyoncé performance in Dubai at the Grand Reveal Weekend of Atlantis the Royal Dubai. For the event, Jenner showed up in a slinky brown column dress with from Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 collection, with a hint of the fashion house's signature quirk in the form of a golden mouth affixed to the square neckline.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski Versace
Emily Ratajkowski Fronts Versace's Very Y2K New Campaign
Hailey Bieber JNCO Jeans January 2023 New York City
Hailey Bieber Made JNCO Jeans Cool Again In Her Latest Grungy Look
Kaia Gerber face of Elle Magazine Feb. 2023
Kaia Gerber Just Got Candid About Being a Nepo Baby
Kylie Jenner Givenchy Necklace
Kylie Jenner Wore the Controversial Givenchy Noose Necklace
Anya Taylor-Joy Dior Paris Fashion Week
The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper
Doja Cat Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23 show
Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Embraced the Schoolcore Trend in the Tiniest Pleated Skirt
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But Latex Lingerie Underneath Her Cinderella-Blue Ruffled Coat
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Slinky Schiaparelli Dress with Fashion's Most Divisive Shoe
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired a Grinchy Green Dress with Black Latex Opera Gloves
Gigi Hadid Beach Day Instagram
Gigi Hadid Paired Her String Bikini With an Unconventional, Cool Girl Cover-Up for a Beach Day With Khai
Kit Harrington Rose Leslie Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Wore Coordinating Couple's Suits for a Rare Outing at Paris Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner Denim Leotard Jimmy Choo
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
Kim Kardashian white t-shirt Instagram
Kim Kardashian Wore the No-Fail Outfit Formula That's Probably Already in Your Closet
Hailey Bieber Drew Sweatshirt No Pants
Hailey Bieber Wore Her Husband's Favorite Hoodie With No Pants
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Plunging Two-Tone Gown for a Red-Carpet Date with Michael Douglas