Kendall's Tiny Miu Miu Bra and Skirt Set Had the Biggest Pockets

As the It Girl of the fashion industry, Kendall Jenner's modeling abilities are constantly in high demand. Unsurprisingly she has been tapped by multiple fashion houses (like Jimmy Choo) to front their latest campaigns. Most recently, Jenner stars in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, shot by Zoë Ghertner, in quite possibly the tiniest bra ever.

On Monday, Jenner shared a carousel of shots from the photo shoot, including one outfit consisting of a micro bra top made of brown, distressed denim and a matching low-rise skirt with the biggest front pockets and a sky-high leg slit. Another underwire bra peeked out from beneath the first layer and coordinated with her boy shorts on the bottom. A gray trench coat and thong kitten heels with knee-high leather boot legs completed the sure-to-be-controversial look. She wore her long dark hair gently tousled and parted down the middle.

Courtesy of Miu Miu

In the campaign images shared to her Instagram, she also modeled leather pants, a sweater vest, and another skirt-and-bra set with a knee-length hem and buckle detailing on the top. According to a press release from the brand, the collection "plays on by now iconic Miu Miu thematics: versions and subversions of uniform; the reproportioning of wardrobe archetypes including tailored jackets, shorts, trousers, skirts and shirts; references to sportswear and utilitarian outerwear embellished with oversized patch pockets, here re-imagined in silks and in a muted colour palette."

Anderson Achol Ayor, Emma Corrin, Esther McGregor, and others modeled alongside Jenner in this campaign.

Over the weekend, Jenner scored an invite to the much-buzzed-about Beyoncé performance in Dubai at the Grand Reveal Weekend of Atlantis the Royal Dubai. For the event, Jenner showed up in a slinky brown column dress with from Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 collection, with a hint of the fashion house's signature quirk in the form of a golden mouth affixed to the square neckline.