I Can’t Stop Thinking About Kendall Jenner’s Perfect Black Thong

Kendall Jenner has been dedicated to going pantless — or as pantless as possible — this year. That’s why it came as no surprise that both of her Met Gala looks were simply bodysuits sans bottoms, including the very leggy, high-cut outfit she wore on the carpet and a sheer romper she changed into for the after-party. While her risqué looks were easily the center of attention, there was one aspect of her after-party look that really stole the show for me: her black thong.

Kendall Jenner Black Thong Alternatives

Jenner is no stranger to wearing lingerie as outerwear, but there was something about her thong that captured my attention this time. Other than the fact that it was worn over the bodysuit, it just screamed perfection: It had a slick and wide high-waisted front with camisole-like straps and an elongated V-string back. Designed by Nensi Dojaka, whose sensual and airy silhouettes have been worn by Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kate Hudson, and more A-listers, it looks just as comfy to wear as it is flattering; a rare find in the world of lingerie, if you ask me.

The thong is not sold online (though you can find some of Dojaka’s undies for sale, starting at an eye-popping $180), and to no one’s surprise, finding one that looks exactly like it is nearly impossible. The high-rise, V-string design with thin straps and a full-coverage front is truly one-of-a-kind — but there are some similar styles available from Parade and Cuup if you’re just as determined to add the look to your intimates drawer as I am.

This Parade thong comes pretty close to Jenner’s, IMO. At $13, it has a similar design, but is made with Parade’s comfy and sustainable Tencel fabric (Jenner’s looks like more of a satin material). Shoppers rave that it’s “unbelievably soft” and has a flattering fit. And, if you’re not a thong person, this pack of no-show Amazon panties has a high, cheeky cut with adjustable straps that provide the same allure. Customers say these undies feel like “pure silk” and “fit like a glove.”

Parade

Shop now: $13; yourparade.com

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Now if the smoothing, high-waisted front of Kendall’s thong has piqued your interest, Cuups’ the Highwaist Thong is probably your best bet. The brand’s underwear has made a splash among shoppers for its sleek, no-frills, and — most importantly — comfortable designs (Jenner, herself, is a fan of its bras). The Cuup thong has a high rise and cut, and features an antimicrobial bamboo gusset. “I’ve been searching for years for this underwear,” one shopper wrote. “It is truly no-show, and gives the coverage/smoothing I want in front with no panty lines or unflattering digs anywhere.”

CUUP

Shop now: $20; shopcuup.com

You can also opt for Spanx’s Shaping Satin Thong for that slick look; it doesn’t have the sexy straps, but is the closest thing to liquid underwear you’ll get. I own the thong, and the silky fabric truly disappears under clothing and is cool to the touch. I love the way it gives me some shape and is truly high waisted — it sits just above the belly button. It’s one of the only thongs I feel super comfy in thanks to its full-frontal coverage.

Spanx

Shop now: $34; spanx.com and nordstrom.com

All this to say I will now be trying to replicate Jenner’s thong for the foreseeable future; may the odds be ever in my favor.

