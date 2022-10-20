Kendall Jenner Addressed Rumors Claiming She's a "Mean Girl"

There seems to be new fodder every day surrounding the Kardashians and their familial drama. And while it's rare that the reality stars address the criticism and hate, there is one rumor that really doesn't sit well with Kendall Jenner.

On Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Jenner addressed a hurtful misconception about herself. "I think one [misconception] that I guess hurts the most is that people think I'm a mean girl," she explained during a confessional. "'Cause that's just not the case. It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character, and if only people knew me!"

During the latest installment of the show, Jenner traveled to Las Vegas to promote her tequila brand, 818. But she admitted that the beach club they visited wasn't really her scene. She's been open about her struggle with anxiety and mental health issues in the past, and in a confessional, the model shared that large social settings stress her out.

"I crave the complete opposite, I want to be on a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals. That's where I want to be. Getting wasted!" she jokingly added. "Getting wasted. The drunk part is cool."

After her sister Kylie Jenner bailed on the trip last minute (don't worry, she still lent them her private jet), a few of Kendall's close friends, including Hailey Bieber, came instead. While in Las Vegas, they met up with a group of pals for a fun dinner party. The model went on to explain why she doesn't often invite her mates to film with her.

"When it comes to friends being on the show, it went back a really long time to when I was in middle school and the show had just started, and friends at school were a little sus," she shared. "They just wanted to come over to be on it, or something like that, so my walls went up then. I also just get uncomfortable. I never want to be like, 'Hey, do you want to come be on my show?' I don't know, it just was like, always kind of weird for me. But I know I think I've gotten a lot more comfortable with it."