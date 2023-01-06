Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties

She never misses.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 @ 11:44AM
Kendall Jenner Instagram Story Maxi dress
Photo:

Kendall Jenner Instagram Story

Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story.

On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram followers before heading out to attend friend Lauren Perez’s birthday dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. In the photo, which also showed off Kendall’s impressive digs, Jenner perfectly channeled her signature model-off-duty and muted cowgirl styles by wearing a mock-neck and long-sleeved Camilla and Marc maxidress that featured brown, gray, and black paneling. The eldest Jenner sister paired the dress with the tallest pointy-toed black booties and she wore her brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

Kendall was joined in the photo by her Doberman Pinscher, Pyro, and skipped any major accessories, save for a navy blue phone case. 

Jenner’s outing comes shortly following a New Year’s Eve trip to Aspen, where she spent time horseback riding alongside the mountains and hanging out with famous friends Hailey and Justin Bieber and her sister Kylie Jenner. In an Instagram post, the model shared clips and videos of one of her rides — and more importantly, her riding outfit — which consisted of a brown sherpa-lined jacket, black leather pants, and brown earmuffs. 

During an episode of The Kardashians that aired last month, Kendall revealed that one of her horses is actually pregnant through a surrogate mare. “Oh my god, I’m having a baby!” Jenner screamed while getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. “I just got the news it took. They just texted me that we have an embryo.”

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest Take on the LBD Is Sexier Than Ever
Bella Hadid white bikini instagram
Bella Hadid Sported Two Different Itty-Bitty Bikinis While on a Tropical Vacation
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned Yet Again in Itty Bitty Bras and Model Off-Duty Basics
Miley Cyrus Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's "Lost" Vacation Photos Included a Thong Bikini Snapshot
Kylie Jenner IG Black Corset
Kylie Jenner Paired Her Bleached Brows With Pants as a Top
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear This Staple Winter Accessory
Hailey Bieber Leather Trench Coat and Bra Top January 3 Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber's Leather Trench Coat and Bra Combo Is Giving Effortless Cool Girl
Recreating Kendall Jenner's NYE Look
Recreate Kendall Jenner’s Sexy New Year’s Eve Look for $70 With These Amazon Best-Sellers
Emily Ratajkowski New Year Bikini Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski Shared Three Bikini Snaps — Including One in a Neon Thong
Kourtney Kardashian New Years Eve Bikini Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Rang in the New Year in an Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini
Gwyneth Paltrow Apple Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Rang In 2023 While Wearing Coordinating String Bikinis
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's New Year's Eve Look Included a Glitter Minidress and an Exposed Thong
Hailey Bieber sheer dress instagram
Hailey Bieber Layered a Gauzy, Sheer Slip Dress Over Nothing But a Brown Thong
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Christmas Outfit Included the Perfect Pair of Holiday Heels
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Wore Matching Gowns to the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party