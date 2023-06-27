Kendall Jenner Served Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe in a Plunging, Backless Sequin Dress

All she's missing is a blonde bob.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 @ 09:52AM
Kendall Jenner 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair.

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to conquering the world one outfit at a time (hi, totally see-through tops and naked dresses), but she just proved that she very much has the range by channeling one of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous silhouettes during a recent trip to Paris — and the results were nothing short of amazing.

On Monday, the supermodel stepped out in the City of Lights wearing a look reminiscent of the Hollywood icon's famous dress from The Seven Year Itch. In snaps posted on her Instagram Story, Kendall captured the completely backless plunging halter dress, which ditched Marilyn's signature white fabric in favor of pastel yellow sequins, with a series of mirror selfies. She styled the A-line frock with white square-toed strappy heels, a pair of chunky gold hoops, a pastel yellow handbag, and her cheery red phone.

kendall jenner paris marilyn monroe

Kendall Jenner/IG

Beauty-wise, Jenner kept things simple by wearing her hair down in gently tousled waves with a middle part and finishing the look with a bronzy complexion and a glossy pink lip.

Kendall Jenner Jacquemus Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Just hours earlier, the supermodel hit the 400-meter runway for Jacquemus's Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show at the Châteu de Versailles. Putting a sexy spin on cottagecore, the model skipped pants in an itty-bitty white off-the-shoulder dress. She accessorized the voluminous dress with nothing but a pair of white underwear, matching Mary Jane heels, large sapphire blue diamond drop earrings, and a pearl choker. Sticking to the cottagecore theme, she styled her hair in a slicked-back ballet bun and opted for a minimalistic makeup look.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian lace dress vogue italy
Kim Kardashian Layered a Totally See-Through Lace Dress Over an Even Lacier Bra and Underwear Set
Kendall Jenner "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles
Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on Cottagecore in a No-Pants Meringue Dress
Sofia Vergara Mother's Day LA
Sofía Vergara Shared Her Summer Beauty Secret While Wearing Nothing But Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms
Christina Aguilera 2023 NYC Pride Performance
Christina Aguilera Celebrated Pride in a Plunging Bedazzled Catsuit and Neon Yellow Bodysuit
Margot Robbie Press Junket Barbie
Margot Robbie Wore a Pink-and-White Polka-Dot Minidress With a Massive Midriff Cutout
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Put a Side-Boob-Baring Spin on the Classic Evening Gown
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera's Bedazzled Slogan Tee Wasn't Even the Most Y2K Thing About Her Outfit
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Was Naked Underneath Her Gigantic Trench Coat at the Loewe Fashion Show
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Elevated a Pair of Basic Black Leggings With a Well-Tailored Blazer
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Took Notes From Kendall Jenner by Wearing a Sheer Top With Menswear
US President Joe Biden, right, and First Lady Jill Biden State Dinner
Jill Biden’s Custom Emerald Green Gown Had a Symbolic Nod to India
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Easy Summer Look Included a Celeb-Approved Wardrobe Staple You Can Get for $6 at Amazon
Amal Clooney Jumpsuit Madrid
Amal Clooney’s Latest Jumpsuit Included Tapered Trousers and a Pleated One-Shoulder Top
Katie Holmes "Rare Objects" Screening
Katie Holmes Just Wore Ballet Flats to the Ballet
Rihanna Pregnant Sheer Catsuit Sparkly Bikini
Rihanna Took Date-Night Fashion to a New Level in a Naked Dress Layered Over the Tiniest Sequin Bikini
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner
Bad Bunny Finally Addressed Why He Won't Be Talking About Kendall Jenner