Kendall Jenner Served Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe in a Plunging, Backless Sequin Dress

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to conquering the world one outfit at a time (hi, totally see-through tops and naked dresses), but she just proved that she very much has the range by channeling one of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous silhouettes during a recent trip to Paris — and the results were nothing short of amazing.

On Monday, the supermodel stepped out in the City of Lights wearing a look reminiscent of the Hollywood icon's famous dress from The Seven Year Itch. In snaps posted on her Instagram Story, Kendall captured the completely backless plunging halter dress, which ditched Marilyn's signature white fabric in favor of pastel yellow sequins, with a series of mirror selfies. She styled the A-line frock with white square-toed strappy heels, a pair of chunky gold hoops, a pastel yellow handbag, and her cheery red phone.

Kendall Jenner/IG

Beauty-wise, Jenner kept things simple by wearing her hair down in gently tousled waves with a middle part and finishing the look with a bronzy complexion and a glossy pink lip.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Just hours earlier, the supermodel hit the 400-meter runway for Jacquemus's Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show at the Châteu de Versailles. Putting a sexy spin on cottagecore, the model skipped pants in an itty-bitty white off-the-shoulder dress. She accessorized the voluminous dress with nothing but a pair of white underwear, matching Mary Jane heels, large sapphire blue diamond drop earrings, and a pearl choker. Sticking to the cottagecore theme, she styled her hair in a slicked-back ballet bun and opted for a minimalistic makeup look.