Kendall Jenner Wore Nothing Except Stockings and Sky-High Platforms for Her Latest Modeling Gig

Kendall Jenner has been booked and busy, lending her famous face to fashion houses like Jimmy Choo, Proenza Schouler, and Miu Miu for their latest campaigns. And now the supermodel can add another major brand to her résumé: Marc Jacobs.

Jenner fronted the designer's Spring 2023 campaign in nothing but sheer black stockings, a chunky silver necklace and matching hoop earrings, and monster platform heels with too many Mary Jane straps to count. Her dark was styled to look wet and slicked back off her face, which was giving no-makeup makeup.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

In another snap, Jenner added a coordinating cropped corset tank top to complete the look. Several other photos captured Jenner wearing the same top in white styled with the brand's famous mini tote bag in pink, as well as a super-oversized black leather jacket paired with a gray handbag. Jenner also shared an Instagram Story featuring a promotional montage of Marc Jacobs's bags, with fellow model Irina Shayk making an appearance, as well.

This isn't the first time even this week that the model has ditched her shirt for a photo shoot. In a recent Instagram roundup, Jenner shared numerous videos wearing only lingerie — she even lost the bra in one sultry mirror clip.

"Gnight," she captioned the gallery.