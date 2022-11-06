Kendall Jenner's Skirt Slung So Low, It Showed Off the Hem of Her Sheer Bodysuit Underneath

Just when you thought the low-rise trend couldn't get anymore extreme (see: Emily Ratajkowski highlighting her string thong underneath a pair of ultra low-rise pants in Milan just a few months ago), Kendall Jenner showed up at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in the lowest of low-rise bottoms.



Walking the red carpet at the event on Saturday night, the supermodel wore a sparkly silver skirt with a draped waistline that barely stayed up on her hips. The long skirt subtly revealed the hem of her sheer Burc Akyol bodysuit on each side, which featured long sleeves and black leather panels on the bodice and two other strips of fabric that artfully framed her navel. The sexy layered look was complemented by tiered drop earrings and hidden Giuseppe Zanotti pointed-toe sandals.



As for her glam, Kendall wore her dark hair in loose waves that hit below her shoulders, and she paired rosy cheeks with a bronzy-nude lip and a dark red manicure.

Kendall's latest red carpet appearance came just days after she turned 27. To celebrate her birthday, the model decidedly wore much less clothing, ringing in another year around the sun in an itty-bitty patterned bikini, as well as a chill party dress that consisted of a white lace-trimmed silk slip. "Thank you for all the birthday love ❤️," Kendall captioned a carousel of photos from her festivities.