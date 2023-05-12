Celebrity Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Paired Her Little Black Bikini With the Best Beach Accessory No, we aren't talking about her bottle of 818. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 12, 2023 @ 09:25AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Kendall Jenner is kicking off summer with the first beach day of the season. And, with it, she's offering a genius two-second solution to protecting your hair against the balmy ocean breeze. On Thursday, the model shared a slideshow of snapshots from her recent seaside excursion in the Bahamas, wearing a little black bikini that consisted of a tiny, plunging top with ultra-thin straps and a pair of high-cut cheeky bottoms. She paired her swimsuit with the ultimate summer accessory that's perfect for the beach — and, no, we aren't talking about her 818 Tequila, but rather her red Ralph Lauren baseball cap. Not only did it shield the sun from her face, but it also kept her shoulder-length brunette waves perfectly in the place. Kendall Jenner Instagram Kendall finished off her look with tiny gold hoops and a stark white manicure that matched her bottle of 818. She captioned her Instagram carousel with just a red guitar emoji — in reference to the last slide, where she's pictured playing the air guitar. Kendall Jenner's Sexy Loungewear Included a Twisted Bra Top and Matching Hot Pants This isn't the first time Kendall has reached for a baseball cap while hanging out in nothing but her bathing suit. Just last month, the reality star paired her fancy grandma floral-print thong bikini from Heavy Manners with a coordinating terracotta 818-branded hat while lounging outside by the pool. She looped her dark hair through the back of the cap, and styled it into a half bun.