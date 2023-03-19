Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Basic White Tee Jennifer Lawrence Sported for Months

I’m going to be real with you; I love celebrity trends and hot fashion moments, but sometimes, the looks are geared towards oohs and ahhs versus practical style inspiration. Take Ciara’s totally see-through dress or Fan Bingbing’s puff-sleeve attire; both make a statement, but it’s unlikely any of us will reach for either gown when looking for something to wear to the grocery store or work. So when I saw Kendall Jenner step out in Beverly Hills wearing a basic white tee, I was intrigued.

The shirt comes from Leset, a brand specializing in versatile style pieces, and Jenner isn’t the only celebrity to reach for this top. Just last year, Jennifer Lawrence wore it for months on end all throughout her pregnancy, while Taylor Swift paired the same piece with an oversized blazer. Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, Lily-Rose Depp and Julianne Moore have donned it, too, according to the brand.

It makes sense why all of these celebrities can’t get enough of the Leset Margo Tee; it’s a timeless top that strikes the ideal balance between casual and tailored wear. The 100-percent cotton top also features the perfect short-sleeve length alongside a rounded neckline. Together, they create an effortless top for year-round styling.

The Margo shirt is also the brand’s number-one best-selling classic tee, and I attribute that to its simple-to-style nature. You can dress it up like Jenner did and wear it with a long trench coat and knee-high leather boots. On the other hand, you can dress it down and combine it with leggings and some slides, or, meet it in the middle and elevate the tee with a pair of classic blue jeans. Whichever way you choose to wear this top, you’re guaranteed to have a foolproof look.

At $68, the Leset Margo Tee may be more expensive than your average top, but the price matches what you’re buying, and you won’t have to replace it in a year like most white tees.

As if it couldn’t get any better, Leset makes the same top in black, so take your pick between the two options or score them both for the ultimate set. No matter your choice, you’ll officially be a part of the Leset Margo Tee club.

