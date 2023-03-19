Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Basic White Tee Jennifer Lawrence Sported for Months

It’s practical and so easy to wear.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 19, 2023 @ 10:00PM
Sponsored by

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kendall Jenner
Photo:

BACKGRID

I’m going to be real with you; I love celebrity trends and hot fashion moments, but sometimes, the looks are geared towards oohs and ahhs versus practical style inspiration. Take Ciara’s totally see-through dress or Fan Bingbing’s puff-sleeve attire; both make a statement, but it’s unlikely any of us will reach for either gown when looking for something to wear to the grocery store or work. So when I saw Kendall Jenner step out in Beverly Hills wearing a basic white tee, I was intrigued. 

The shirt comes from Leset, a brand specializing in versatile style pieces, and Jenner isn’t the only celebrity to reach for this top. Just last year, Jennifer Lawrence wore it for months on end all throughout her pregnancy, while Taylor Swift paired the same piece with an oversized blazer. Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, Lily-Rose Depp and Julianne Moore have donned it, too, according to the brand. 

Leset Women's Classic Margo Tee

Amazon

Shop now: $68; amazon.com

It makes sense why all of these celebrities can’t get enough of the Leset Margo Tee; it’s a timeless top that strikes the ideal balance between casual and tailored wear. The 100-percent cotton top also features the perfect short-sleeve length alongside a rounded neckline. Together, they create an effortless top for year-round styling. 

Taylor Swift

TikTok @taylorswift

The Margo shirt is also the brand’s number-one best-selling classic tee, and I attribute that to its simple-to-style nature. You can dress it up like Jenner did and wear it with a long trench coat and knee-high leather boots. On the other hand, you can dress it down and combine it with leggings and some slides, or, meet it in the middle and elevate the tee with a pair of classic blue jeans. Whichever way you choose to wear this top, you’re guaranteed to have a foolproof look. 

Jennifer Lawrence

BACKGRID

At $68, the Leset Margo Tee may be more expensive than your average top, but the price matches what you’re buying, and you won’t have to replace it in a year like most white tees. 

As if it couldn’t get any better, Leset makes the same top in black, so take your pick between the two options or score them both for the ultimate set. No matter your choice, you’ll officially be a part of the Leset Margo Tee club.

Leset Women's Classic Margo Tee

Amazon

Shop now: $68; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazonâs Best-Selling Sports Bra
Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Sports Bra Is Supportive Enough to Stretch, Run, and Lift Weights in, Shoppers Say
Amazon Linen Pants in Bulk for Spring
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These $22 Linen Pants in Bulk for Spring
Best-Selling Maxi Dress Lead
Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Maxi is the “Perfect Dress for Spring” — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
cute fanny packs
Amazon Shoppers Say This Hands-Free Accessory Is a Must-Have for Carrying All Your Essentials
Hailey Bieber Citrus Fashion
Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing Citrus-Colored Fashion — Get the Look for Under $75 at Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Spring-Friendly Version of the Fluffy Coat Trend Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying These Pocketed-Yoga Pants Are TK TK âand Their 52% Off
Amazon Shoppers Say These Flared Leggings Are “Comfortable Enough to Sleep In” — and They’re Up to 63% Off
Amazon White Sneakers
These 10 Under-$50 White Sneakers Are Perfect for Spring, Including the Pair Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving This Cozy $37 Pullover Quarter Zip On Chilly Days
This $37 Pullover Sweatshirt Is So Cozy, Amazon Shoppers Say “It's Almost Embarrassing” How Often They Wear It
Makeup Primer Smooths My Fine Lines
This Silky, Skin-Loving Makeup Primer Smooths My Fine Lines Like No Other
Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Micro-Tee With the Ultra-Comfy Pants
Hailey Bieber Just Wore Spring’s Comfiest Pant Trend, and You Can Get the Look Starting at $22
Amazon Shoppers Love This Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Makes Their Hair âSilky Smoothâ and âHelps It Growâ
Amazon Shoppers Love This Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Makes Their Hair “Silky Smooth” and “Helps It Grow”
working hed: hilary duff banks says this editor-loved skin tint gives her a "rosy, iridescent glow"
Hilary Duff Uses the “Dewy” Skin Tint InStyle Editors Credit for “Concealing Tomato-Red Skin”
Kai Rollerball Fragrance
I Carry This Celebrity-Worn Perfume With Me Everywhere, and It's the Perfect Fresh Fragrance for Spring
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Just Wore a Surprisingly Comfortable Shoe That’s Been a Supermodel Staple for Years
Under Armour Underwear Lead
Shoppers Say These "Super Soft" Best-Selling Underwear Leave “No Panty Lines” — and They’re $7 Apiece
One of the Comfiest Runway Trends for Spring Were These Elastic Ballet Flats
Ballet Flats Are Spring’s Biggest Footwear Trend, and This $36 Amazon Pair Is All You Need to Get the Look
Cindy Crawford has been using this on-sale $18 body oil since she was 25
Cindy Crawford Has Used This $18 Body Oil for More Than 20 Years
Amazon Spring Blouses
Spring-Ready Blouses Are in Full Bloom on Amazon — Here Are the 10 Shoppers Love Best, Starting at $8