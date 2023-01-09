Kendall Jenner Paired Neon Leopard Print Lingerie With Matching Opera Gloves

We may only be nine days into 2023, but Kendall Jenner is already proving that she didn’t come to play this year by setting the tone with the sexiest three-piece lingerie set.

On Sunday, the supermodel posted a trio of photos from an at-home shoot with her 270 million Instagram followers. Captioned only with an evil eye emoji, the pictures showed Jenner posing both on the couch and in front of a white wall in nothing but a Fruity Booty lingerie set comprised of a bustier-style racerback bra top, super high-cut bottoms, and dramatic opera gloves. While the look’s silhouette was stylish on its own, Kendall upped the fashion ante even further by deviating away from a typical black or red lingerie option in favor of neon blue-and-red leopard print.

Jenner’s glam looked equally as alluring for the shoot, consisting of a rosy complexion and a glossy pink lip, and she wore her brown hair in loose waves parted down the middle. Of course, Kris Jenner was quick to voice support for her daughter in the post’s comments, writing, “Why are you so damn cute ❤️.”

Kendall’s pantsless post comes shortly after she seemingly declared traditional bottoms are very much out in the new year. After debuting the very controversial combination of a slouchy sweater paired with only underwear and stockings while running errands back in late Nov., the model doubled down on the trend by sporting the tights look once again. When celebrating New Year’s Eve, Jenner wore the head-scratching bottoms with a form-fitting black turtleneck (which she was sure to detail the jarring look with an Instagram Story).