Kendall Jenner Paired Neon Leopard Print Lingerie With Matching Opera Gloves

A combo we never knew we always needed.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 @ 12:54PM
Kendall Jenner Lacma film gala
Photo:

Getty Images

We may only be nine days into 2023, but Kendall Jenner is already proving that she didn’t come to play this year by setting the tone with the sexiest three-piece lingerie set.

On Sunday, the supermodel posted a trio of photos from an at-home shoot with her 270 million Instagram followers. Captioned only with an evil eye emoji, the pictures showed Jenner posing both on the couch and in front of a white wall in nothing but a Fruity Booty lingerie set comprised of a bustier-style racerback bra top, super high-cut bottoms, and dramatic opera gloves. While the look’s silhouette was stylish on its own, Kendall upped the fashion ante even further by deviating away from a typical black or red lingerie option in favor of neon blue-and-red leopard print.

Jenner’s glam looked equally as alluring for the shoot, consisting of a rosy complexion and a glossy pink lip, and she wore her brown hair in loose waves parted down the middle. Of course, Kris Jenner was quick to voice support for her daughter in the post’s comments, writing, “Why are you so damn cute ❤️.”

Kendall’s pantsless post comes shortly after she seemingly declared traditional bottoms are very much out in the new year. After debuting the very controversial combination of a slouchy sweater paired with only underwear and stockings while running errands back in late Nov., the model doubled down on the trend by sporting the tights look once again. When celebrating New Year’s Eve, Jenner wore the head-scratching bottoms with a form-fitting black turtleneck (which she was sure to detail the jarring look with an Instagram Story).

Related Articles
Lizzo Grammys
Lizzo Says Cancel Culture Has Become "Trendy, Misused, and Misdirected"
Kourtney Kardashian cut-out dress instagram
Kourtney Kardashian’s Side Boob-Baring Dress Was Littered With Cutouts
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Put a Modern Spin on the Classic Supermodel Off-Duty Uniform
Kendall Jenner's Winter Layers
Kendall Jenner Found the Chicest Way to Layer and Stay Warm This Winter
Lizzo MTV Awards
Lizzo Clapped Back at Body Critics in the Best Way
Kylie Jenner Was the Epitome of Old Hollywood Glamour With Red Lips and Voluminous Curls
Kylie Jenner Was the Epitome of Old Hollywood Glamour With Red Lips and Voluminous Curls
Kendall Jenner Instagram Story Maxi dress
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest Take on the LBD Is Sexier Than Ever
Kim Kardashian Baby 2 Baby
Is Kim Kardashian a Swiftie Now?
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned Yet Again in Itty Bitty Bras and Model Off-Duty Basics
Kylie Jenner IG Black Corset
Kylie Jenner Paired Her Bleached Brows With Pants as a Top
Hailey Bieber Leather Trench Coat and Bra Top January 3 Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber's Leather Trench Coat and Bra Combo Is Giving Effortless Cool Girl
Keke Palmer pregnant swimsuit pic Instagram
Keke Palmer's Latest Maternity Look Included a Strapless Tiger Print Swimsuit
Recreating Kendall Jenner's NYE Look
Recreate Kendall Jenner’s Sexy New Year’s Eve Look for $70 With These Amazon Best-Sellers
Emily Ratajkowski New Year Bikini Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski Shared Three Bikini Snaps — Including One in a Neon Thong
Kourtney Kardashian New Years Eve Bikini Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Rang in the New Year in an Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini