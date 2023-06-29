Kendall Jenner Just Entered the Quiet Luxury Chat With a Keyhole Cutout Dress and Loafers in Paris

She left her skimpy bikinis stateside.

Julia Meehan
Published on June 29, 2023
Kendall Jenner "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is taking her style cues from Sofia Richie’s “quiet luxury” fashion playbook, and left her skimpy bikinis and skin-baring tops in the States for timeless, understated pieces (ballet flats, knitted dresses) during her most recent trip to Paris.

On Wednesday, the supermodel shared a series of snaps that captured her summer style in Paris. In one photo, Kendall snapped a selfie in a gray ribbed sweater mini dress and strappy heeled sandals, accessorized with gold chunky hoop earrings, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a woven tote bag.

Another image, meanwhile, showed the model posing in front of a mirror, wearing a charcoal gray Bottega Veneta midi dress with a tasteful keyhole cutout, a ruched midsection, and an A-line silhouette. Black loafers, an oversized dark maroon clutch, and a classic pair of black skinny shades only added to the stealth wealth effect of her outfit, as did her slicked-back ballet bun.

Kendall Jenner Keyhole Dress Paris

Kendall Jenner/IG

Elsewhere in the dump, the model enjoyed time with friends while witnessing the Eiffel Tower's glimmer at night. The most unconventional photo, however, came at the beginning of Kendall's roundup, where she took a close-up selfie of herself modeling a pair of white massive bug-eye sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner Bug Eye Sunglasses Paris

Kendall Jenner/IG

Kendall is currently in Paris for work, and hit the 400-meter runway for Jacquemus's spring-summer 2024 fashion show at the Palace of Versailles earlier this week. Modeling Jacquemus’s “LE CHOUCHOU” collection, Kendall slipped into an off-the-shoulder cloud-like minidress, featuring a super-short hemline with nothing but a pair of white underwear underneath. Large sapphire blue diamond drop earrings, a matching pearl choker, and white Mary Jane heels with lace detailing and dainty ribbon bows rounded out the romantic ensemble.

