Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and More Celebs Wear This Summer Shirt Trend You Can Get Starting at $4

Refresh your closet with these 10 similar styles.

Published on July 7, 2023 @ 09:00PM

With summer in full swing, we’re already seeing some warm-weather style trends gain popularity, especially amongst some of Hollywood’s finest. While styles like denim cutoffs and flowy maxi dresses always seem to make a comeback year after year, one particular basic has been spotted on numerous celebrities lately: teeny, tiny tops. 

Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Katie Holmes have all recently worn shirts in shorter lengths, including cropped T-shirts, baby tees, and tiny tanks, so it’s safe to say that the crop top is back and here to stay this summer. Bieber, in particular, has worn the cropped look on more than one occasion, including her recent cutoffs and white T-shirt OOTD. While some T-shirt styles like Bieber’s or Jenner’s show a bit more skin around the midriff, other tinier top silhouettes include baby tees that are certainly shorter than regular-length styles but are just long enough not to show any skin à la Katie Holmes’ recent tee and jeans ensemble. 

Despite the teeny, tiny top trend including shorter hems, there’s another commonality among these celebrity looks — they’re all in solid hues that serve as wearable closet staples pairable with practically any short, skirt, or jeans you undoubtedly already own. To refresh your wardrobe with some tiny tops of your own, we found 10 similar styles starting at just $4. 

For a similar cut to both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s cropped T-shirts, this Wild Fable Short Sleeve Bundle is just $15 and comes with a black, gray, and white option. Their cotton and spandex blend makes them comfy yet stretchy for a form-fitted look that’s still light and breathable on hotter days. 

Target Wild Fable Short Sleeve 3pk Bundle T-Shirt

Target

Shoppers are “obsessed” with this tiny tank top that comes in a handful of colors like vibrant purple, black, brown, and orange. The cropped design features adjustable spaghetti straps and a ribbed fabric that another shopper praised for being able to “go with many different outfits.” One reviewer with a bigger bust was shocked by how the tank top was “very light” yet still supportive.

Target Wild Fable Women's Seamless Tiny Tank Top

Target

If you want to add cropped styles to your closet but don’t necessarily want to show any midriff, this shrunken short-sleeve style by Universal Thread is similar in length to Katie Holmes’ white top and jeans ensemble. One shopper said it fits like a crop top without being “too short,” and another reviewer called it their “go-to summer tee” and mentioned it “goes with everything.” 

Target Universal Thread Women's Shrunken Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Target

For a tiny top option with a bit more pizazz, this ForeFair Backless Short Sleeve Crop Top that one shopper described as “very flattering” is not your typical basic T-shirt. The cotton and spandex top is form-fitting yet stretchy and “stays put,” according to another shopper who initially worried about the backless style falling off their shoulders. This may just be your new favorite going-out top. It’s also available in loads of wearable colors like black, white, and dark gray, plus more summery colors like pink, green, and baby blue. 

Amazon ForeFair Women Sexy Backless Short Sleeve

Amazon

For more tiny top styles to get in on the current summer trend, keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorite picks. 

Target Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve Relaxed Fit V-Neck Cropped T-Shirt

Target
Amazon REORIA Womenâs Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Tank Tops

Amazon
Amazon Artfish Women's Sleeveless Basic Crop Tops

Amazon
Target Wild Fable Women's Tube Top

Target
Nordstrom Open Edit Boxy Crop T-Shirt

Nordstrom
Nordstrom Bp Lace Trim Rib Baby Tee

Nordstrom

