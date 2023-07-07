Celebrity Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and More Celebs Wear This Summer Shirt Trend You Can Get Starting at $4 Refresh your closet with these 10 similar styles. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 @ 09:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images With summer in full swing, we’re already seeing some warm-weather style trends gain popularity, especially amongst some of Hollywood’s finest. While styles like denim cutoffs and flowy maxi dresses always seem to make a comeback year after year, one particular basic has been spotted on numerous celebrities lately: teeny, tiny tops. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Katie Holmes have all recently worn shirts in shorter lengths, including cropped T-shirts, baby tees, and tiny tanks, so it’s safe to say that the crop top is back and here to stay this summer. Bieber, in particular, has worn the cropped look on more than one occasion, including her recent cutoffs and white T-shirt OOTD. While some T-shirt styles like Bieber’s or Jenner’s show a bit more skin around the midriff, other tinier top silhouettes include baby tees that are certainly shorter than regular-length styles but are just long enough not to show any skin à la Katie Holmes’ recent tee and jeans ensemble. Despite the teeny, tiny top trend including shorter hems, there’s another commonality among these celebrity looks — they’re all in solid hues that serve as wearable closet staples pairable with practically any short, skirt, or jeans you undoubtedly already own. To refresh your wardrobe with some tiny tops of your own, we found 10 similar styles starting at just $4. Wild Fable Short Sleeve Bundle T-Shirt 3-Pack, $15; target.com Wild Fable Short Sleeve Relaxed Fit V-Neck Cropped T-Shirt, $10; target.com Wild Fable Seamless Tiny Tank Top, $10; target.com Universal Thread Shrunken Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $10; target.com Reoria Sleeveless Racer Bank Tank, $24; amazon.com Artfish Sleeve Square Tank, $18 (Originally $22); amazon.com Wild Fable Tube Top, $4 (Originally $5); target.com Open Edit Box Crop T-Shirt, $19; nordstrom.com BP. Lace Trim Baby Tee, $35; nordstrom.com ForeFair Backless Short Sleeve Crop Tee, $19; amazon.com For a similar cut to both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s cropped T-shirts, this Wild Fable Short Sleeve Bundle is just $15 and comes with a black, gray, and white option. Their cotton and spandex blend makes them comfy yet stretchy for a form-fitted look that’s still light and breathable on hotter days. Target Buy Now $15 Shoppers are “obsessed” with this tiny tank top that comes in a handful of colors like vibrant purple, black, brown, and orange. The cropped design features adjustable spaghetti straps and a ribbed fabric that another shopper praised for being able to “go with many different outfits.” One reviewer with a bigger bust was shocked by how the tank top was “very light” yet still supportive. Target Buy Now $10 If you want to add cropped styles to your closet but don’t necessarily want to show any midriff, this shrunken short-sleeve style by Universal Thread is similar in length to Katie Holmes’ white top and jeans ensemble. One shopper said it fits like a crop top without being “too short,” and another reviewer called it their “go-to summer tee” and mentioned it “goes with everything.” Target Buy Now $10 For a tiny top option with a bit more pizazz, this ForeFair Backless Short Sleeve Crop Top that one shopper described as “very flattering” is not your typical basic T-shirt. The cotton and spandex top is form-fitting yet stretchy and “stays put,” according to another shopper who initially worried about the backless style falling off their shoulders. This may just be your new favorite going-out top. It’s also available in loads of wearable colors like black, white, and dark gray, plus more summery colors like pink, green, and baby blue. Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 For more tiny top styles to get in on the current summer trend, keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorite picks. Target Buy Now $10 Amazon Buy Now $24 Amazon Buy Now $22 $18 Target Buy Now $5 $4 Nordstrom Buy Now $19 Nordstrom Buy Now $35 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Hailey Bieber Keeps Dressing Like a Sexy '90s Dad 5,000+ People Bought Amazon’s No. 1 Best-Selling Eye Cream Last Week, and It’s $13 Now 74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra “Feels Like a Second Skin,” and It’s on Sale for $7 at Amazon