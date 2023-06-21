Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Feel Like a Kardashian

Kendall Jenner doesn't identify as a "Kardashian sister." In fact, in a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, the model says she's much more of a "Jenner."

“I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” she said. “It’s just weird to me … because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion." She also called herself a "daddy's girl."

Sean Thompson for WSJ. Magazine.

From the very beginning of her modeling career, Jenner tried everything to dissociate herself from the Kardashian name and the family's reality series at the time, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She even tried dropping her last name. "From the time she was a little girl, she has seemed really definite in who she is and how she wants to do it," her mother, Kris Jenner, told WSJ.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs also recalled his first interactions with the star when he cast her in her first major runway show back in 2014 with the help of stylist Katie Grand. “She was Kendall, she wasn’t Kendall Jenner, she wasn’t Kim’s little sister,” he told the outlet. “I said [to Katie later], if she fits in the clothes and looks good in the clothes and walks beautifully, I don’t see why she shouldn’t be in the cast. If you are only interested in her because she is Kendall Jenner, I’m not into it.”

Despite being a reality star, having an uber-successful modeling career, and boasting 291 million followers on Instagram, Kendall doesn't think she's suited for the spotlight. She noted that she has always "felt out of place" in her family. "I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not good at it," she said, referring to the fame. "I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it."

On her new cover, Jenner sports a colorful Missoni towel around her head with a very minimal glam look (if any makeup at all). Elsewhere in the shoot, Jenner posed in a pink, mustard, black, and white tweed Chanel suit consisting of trousers and a jacket, which she wore open and without an undershirt. She accessorized with a gold chain belt, also from Chanel.