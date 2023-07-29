Fashion Clothing Jeans & Denim Kendall Jenner Basically Went Topless in This Foolproof Summer Wardrobe Staple That Goes With Everything Steal her look with these six options. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 29, 2023 @ 11:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Instagram @kendalljenner Kendall Jenner never shies away from showing off a bit — or a lot — of boob, and her most recent look was no different. A few days ago, the model dressed in a full Canadian tuxedo for a Calvin Klein shoot, ditching her undergarments and going topless under her dark-wash jean jacket. I was instantly reminded of how astounding the closet staple is, remembering that it’s not only reserved for models ready to bare it all, but is also a seasonal fashion must-have for everyone. Instagram @kendalljenner Jean jackets pair with virtually everything, or in terms of Jenner, nothing (wink, wink). But really, they go with swing dresses, leggings, maxi skirts, shorts, slacks, and beyond, making them a foolproof outfit choice. You can even think of jean jackets as denim pants for your upper body; you never have to think too hard about styling them or when to wear them. Denim jackets are also ideal for summer layering; they provide you with the perfect amount of extra warmth while still being lightweight and chic. Better yet, everyone can rock a denim jacket — just take a look back at history when greasers, cowboys, hippies, and more all stepped out in jean jackets. Not to mention, they’re flattering on nearly every body type due to the many style variations available — and to help you find your perfect fit, I’m sharing some of my favorite Jenner-inspired jean jackets, below. 6 Editor-Loved Denim Jackets: Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket, $39; amazon.com Wash Lab Denim Sammy Frayed Denim Jacket, $128; nordstrom.com Liverpool Los Angeles Classic Denim Trucker Jacket, $98; nordstrom.com Madewell Denim Blazer, $138; madewell.com Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket, $40; amazon.com Joe’s Raw Hem Relaxed Denim Jacket, $158; nordstrom.com Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon This Riders by Lee option is the epitome of a classic jean jacket. It’s complete with two breast pockets, front buttons, a structured collar, and a hip-grazing length, like Jenner’s. The super-deep blue is also more sophisticated in comparison to its lighter counterparts, while the straight silhouette keeps things cool and trend-forward. Wash Lab Denim Sammy Frayed Denim Jacket Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $128 The Wash Lab Denim jacket was made for those who want a little bit of something extra. You can look forward to frayed pockets and a distressed hemline that encapsulates an effortless style. Clean front lines also contrast the laid-back look, providing an interesting and unique take on an otherwise stereotypical denim piece. Style this one with sneakers or heels for a customized ensemble. Liverpool Los Angeles Classic Denim Trucker Jacket Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $98 We can’t talk about jean jackets without mentioning Liverpool Los Angeles. I own a few of the brand's jackets, and each one fits me perfectly, making me feel confident and secure in my clothing. I especially love the faded, dark-wash denim this specific style possesses, because it gives off that ideal worn-in look nearly everyone is after. Better yet, the stretch denim is super comfortable, allowing you to move every which way without restriction. You can shop further Jenner-inspired jean jackets, below, from retailers such as Madewell, Amazon, and Nordstrom. Each one is slightly different, giving you the ability to select just the right one. Madewell Denim Blazer Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $138 Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon Joe’s Raw Hem Relaxed Denim Jacket Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $158 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” Look Featured My Staple Summer Sandal That's Bound to Sell Out This $7 Humidity-Resistant Spray Helps Fine Hair "Stay in Place" and "Look Natural" All Day, Shoppers Say J.Crew Just Dropped 200+ Flirty Dresses for Summer, and I'm Adding These 5 to My Cart