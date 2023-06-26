Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on Cottagecore in a No-Pants Meringue Dress

Leave it to Kendall Jenner to make a compelling case that cottagecore can be sexy. The reigning queen of no-pants looks is trading in breezy silhouettes, delicate floral patterns, and earth tones for a pantless, voluminous dress.

On Monday, the supermodel hit the 400-meter runway for Jacquemus's Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show at the prestigious Châteu de Versailles in a billowing white itty-bitty, off-the-shoulder dress. The sophisticated yet romantic look featured a super-short hemline that fell just below her waist. Wearing nothing but a pair of white underwear with the frock, she slipped into white Mary Jane heels featuring lace detailing and dainty ribbon bows. As for the rest of her look, she accessorized with large sapphire blue diamond drop earrings and a matching pearl choker.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Beauty-wise, her shiny raven hair was styled in a slicked-back ballet bun and a middle part, and her minimalistic makeup look and classic red manicure allowed the eye-popping dress to do the talking.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

It was a star-studded event for Jacquemus’s “LE CHOUCHOU” collection, with Victoria and David Beckham, Eva Longoria, Emily Ratajkowski, and many more arriving by paddle boats on the lake to take in the collection.

Ahead of the show, Simon Porte Jacquemus spoke with WWD about the significance of the location, saying, “I was so inspired by this historical place during the design process that it led me to explore many new creative possibilities, different from my past shows, but still very Jacquemus. I am really honored and proud to be able to do a show there, as an independent fashion house. It’s going to be a very special moment for Jacquemus.”