Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on Cottagecore in a No-Pants Meringue Dress

What she lacked in bottoms, she made up for in volume.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on June 26, 2023 @ 12:15PM
Kendall Jenner "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles
Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Leave it to Kendall Jenner to make a compelling case that cottagecore can be sexy. The reigning queen of no-pants looks is trading in breezy silhouettes, delicate floral patterns, and earth tones for a pantless, voluminous dress.

On Monday, the supermodel hit the 400-meter runway for Jacquemus's Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show at the prestigious Châteu de Versailles in a billowing white itty-bitty, off-the-shoulder dress. The sophisticated yet romantic look featured a super-short hemline that fell just below her waist. Wearing nothing but a pair of white underwear with the frock, she slipped into white Mary Jane heels featuring lace detailing and dainty ribbon bows. As for the rest of her look, she accessorized with large sapphire blue diamond drop earrings and a matching pearl choker.

Kendall Jenner Jacquemus Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Beauty-wise, her shiny raven hair was styled in a slicked-back ballet bun and a middle part, and her minimalistic makeup look and classic red manicure allowed the eye-popping dress to do the talking.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

It was a star-studded event for Jacquemus’s “LE CHOUCHOU” collection, with Victoria and David Beckham, Eva Longoria, Emily Ratajkowski, and many more arriving by paddle boats on the lake to take in the collection.

Ahead of the show, Simon Porte Jacquemus spoke with WWD about the significance of the location, saying, “I was so inspired by this historical place during the design process that it led me to explore many new creative possibilities, different from my past shows, but still very Jacquemus. I am really honored and proud to be able to do a show there, as an independent fashion house. It’s going to be a very special moment for Jacquemus.”

Related Articles
Sofia Vergara Mother's Day LA
Sofía Vergara Shared Her Summer Beauty Secret While Wearing Nothing But Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms
Margot Robbie Press Junket Barbie
Margot Robbie Wore a Pink and White Polka Dot Minidress With a Massive Midriff Cutout
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Put a Side-Boob-Baring Spin on the Classic Evening Gown
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera's Bedazzled Slogan Tee Wasn't Even the Most Y2K Thing About Her Outfit
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Was Naked Underneath Her Gigantic Trench Coat at the Loewe Fashion Show
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Elevated a Pair of Basic Black Leggings With a Well-Tailored Blazer
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Took Notes From Kendall Jenner by Wearing a Sheer Top With Menswear
US President Joe Biden, right, and First Lady Jill Biden State Dinner
Jill Biden’s Custom Emerald Green Gown Had a Symbolic Nod to India
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Easy Summer Look Included a Celeb-Approved Wardrobe Staple You Can Get for $6 at Amazon
Amal Clooney Jumpsuit Madrid
Amal Clooney’s Latest Jumpsuit Included Tapered Trousers and a Pleated One-Shoulder Top
Katie Holmes "Rare Objects" Screening
Katie Holmes Just Wore Ballet Flats to the Ballet
Kylie Minogue New York City
Kylie Minogue's Pirate Boots and Caftan Combo Makes Our Hearts Go Padam Padam
BeyoncÃ© 2023 Grammys History Making Win
Beyoncé's Shimmery Fringe Jacket Had The Most Dramatic Shoulders
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner
Bad Bunny Finally Addressed Why He Won't Be Talking About Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner WSJ Cover
Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Feel Like a Kardashian
Emily Ratajkowski Milan 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Just Went Topless in an All-Black Power Suit