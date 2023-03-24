The Cozy $49 Cashmere Top Kendall Jenner Wears Has Sold Out Twice This Week — but It’s Back in Stock Now

There’s no doubt about it: The KarJenner bunch has a hold on us like no other family. We watch their TV shows, we “ooh” and “ahh” over their Instagram feeds, and add their most-adored products to our carts. Most recently, the internet went crazy over a blouse Kendall Jenner wore last year. The shirt in question? Intimissimi’s Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top.

The Intimissimi long-sleeve shirt is made with a lightweight cashmere fabric and features a high neckline. It really is gorgeous — both on Jenner and on the site — but there’s just one problem; the shirt is almost sold out every single time I go to snag one. This is undoubtedly due to TikTok’s recent obsession with the blouse. With videos featuring the top racking up over 89 million views, users have gone wild for the shirt; just this week alone, it’s sold out not one, not two, but three times. (I’ve seen it with my own eyes!) I do have some good news: The viral op is currently in stock, but sizes are already flying off of the site’s virtual shelves.

Intimissimi

I have to be honest with you —I questioned the shirt’s appeal at first. Was it really that good, or was it just the KarJenner effect mixed with the TikTok influence that had everyone’s head spinning? Well, I was able to get my hands on one of the blouses, and I can confirm that it’s 100 percent worth the hype.

First of all, it feels amazing. The fine cashmere is so extremely soft on the skin that it feels like you’re wearing nothing, which is perfect for layering or wearing alone as a comfortable top. Not to mention, the fit is impeccable. The form-fitting silhouette hugs your curves in the most delicate way, and the high neckline is equal parts classy as it is sexy. And don’t even get me started on the price; at $49 you can snag more than one Jenner-worn top and still spend less than $100.

Not only is the top currently in stock and beyond worth the buy, but you can snag it in a wide range of colors. From classics like black, white, and oat to fun shades like pink, purple, and Jenner’s blue, there’s something for everyone. Plus, they’re so easy to style —. pair the green color with white pants for major spring vibes, or slip on the navy with a denim jacket for a simple look..

Here’s the TL;DR: Every time Intimissimi’s boat neck top is restocked, they almost completely sell out within a day. So if you don’t want to wait around for the next restock (which may take a while), I recommend snagging one while it’s still available. After all, you have both Jenner’s and a fashion editor’s approval.

