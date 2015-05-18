Kendall Jenner Reveals First Pieces from H&M's Collaboration with Balmain

Kendall Jenner made a very exciting appearance at last night's Billboard Music Awards: The model walked the red carpet dressed in the first pieces from H&M's newly confirmed collaboration with the House of Balmain.

Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, and model Jourdan Dunn accompanied Jenner, who teased the collaboration on Instagram:

with @olivier_rousteing and @officialjdunn bein cute... we have some news 😉 @balmainparis @hm A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on May 17, 2015 at 3:54pm PDT

The secrets revealed! My outfit tonight is one of the first pieces from the H&M x Balmain designer collaboration! #HMBALMAINATIO @balmainparis @hm A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on May 17, 2015 at 9:17pm PDT

All three dressed in Balmain x H&M: Jenner donned a blue velvet wrap minidress featured white beading and Dunn opted for a red satin miniskirt, an intricate navy blue top with braided gold fabric, and a large gold belt.

"I want to talk to my generation: this is my main aim as a designer," Rousteing said in a statement about the new collection. "H&M allows me the unique possibility of bringing everyone into the world of Balmain, get a piece of the dream and create a global #HMBalmaination: a movement of togetherness, fueled on a hashtag. The collaboration felt extremely natural to me: H&M is a brand that everybody connects to. It calls for unity, and I am all for it."

According to H&M, the collaboration will feature clothing and accessories for both men and women and will be available online and in stores Nov. 5.

