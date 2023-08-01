Kendall Jenner Wore a Chic and Simple White Tank — and You Can Get Her Look for Just $2 Apiece

Most people have styling hacks, from the innocuous — like adding inserts to make shoes more comfortable — to the extreme (remember when Kim Kardashian revealed she tapes her boobs up for dramatic cleavage?) But the one I was most surprised by revealed that celebrities, like me, can be kind of frugal, with everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Olivia Wilde wearing the basic you buy in bulk. And this week, it seems Kendall Jenner added that very hack to her styling arsenal, too.

In an Instagram story posted over the weekend, the model posed backstage at a concert wearing a Dior shoulder bag and what seemed to be Hanes’ classic white tank. The ribbed, cropped top paired with the designer bag perfectly encapsulated Jenner’s fashion essence: Casual but chic. And right now at Amazon, you can shop the celebrity-favorite wardrobe trick starting at just under $2 apiece.

Amazon

Perhaps Jenner learned the trick from her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who revealed through her blog Poosh that she swears by Hanes’ Boys’ Tanks for a cropped, fitted look in the summer. The tank tops, which are sold in packs of five and 10, are made out of a breathable and lightweight cotton and polyester blend and feature slight ribbing and a durable, double-ply neckband. It’s the top that when I say “basic white tank” is probably the first to come to mind.

Despite these being labeled as “boys’ tanks” you’ll find that a number of shoppers aren’t, well, little boys. “Another adult female [here],” wrote one shopper who explained that after learning about this “hack” they ordered a set, calling the purchase “hands down, one of the best decisions [they] have made.” “I am a 25-year-old woman and bought these for myself after a friend recommended [them]. If you’re just looking for a basic fitted cropped tank, this is the way to go,” wrote another customer. And one person even thanked Kardashian’s “genius” stylist for introducing them to their “staple piece.” “The best tanks for dressing up or down…I got them in an XS for a bra-top fit and an XL for a regular tank,” they wrote, noting that they typically wear a women’s size large.

But if you’re wanting a less-sheer, more full-coverage fit, you can grab Hanes’ 100-Percent Cotton Tank Tops for Women, which are available for just $3 apiece.

Amazon

Unlike the Boys’ tank, these are designed with curves in mind, are more opaque, and available in sizes small through XXL. According to shoppers, the 100-percent cotton fabrication is “very comfortable” and “cool,” with one person writing that the style is “great” for summer.

For a basic that’s classic, cool, and celebrity-approved, grab a pack of Hanes’ ribbed white tanks while they’re on sale for under $2 apiece at Amazon.