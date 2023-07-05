Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber — Along With Half of Hollywood — Just Twinned in Matching White Dresses

They attended the famous Hamptons White Party together.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned
Photo:

Tiktok @loriharvey

ICYMI, everybody who's anybody scored an invite to Hollywood's hottest summer soirée on Monday: Michael Rubin's Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Emily Ratajkowski made their way to the popular New York vacation destination in their finest whites, ivories, and creams over the weekend. And naturally, certified besties Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber rolled up squad deep to the star-studded event with friends Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, La La Anthony, and Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian.

Before arriving at the event, the girls showed off their festive looks with a TikTok set to Nicki Minaj’s new song “Barbie World” (off the Barbie soundtrack) by strutting toward the camera to give fans a quick glimpse at their outfits. While Bieber chose a white ruched halter dress with a high middle slit that she accessorized with a layered choker and diamond drop earrings, Jenner wore a sheer plunging micro-minidress with a wire neckline and spaghetti straps. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and blown out to perfection, and she finished off the look with gold hoop earrings.

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey TikTok 2023 Hamptons White Party

Lori Harvey/TikTok

Kenny's older sister, Kim also made an appearance in the video. The reality star and mogul wore a skin-tight mock-turtleneck crop top and matching skirt with mesh stripes, which she accessorized with a silver belly chain. Her long dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in effortless beach waves.

Kim Kardashian in Lori Harvey's TikTok 2023 Hamptons White Party

Lori Harvey/TikTok

For her part, Harvey opted for a low-cut dress with a fringed skirt, while Skye wore a totally see-through cut-out dress and Anthony chose a mesh bodycon dress. At the end of the video, all the girls danced back into the center of the room, with Jenner sticking her face up close to the camera.

"And we ain’t playing tag 🤭," Harvey captioned the post, referring to the song's lyrics, "It girls and we ain't playin' tag."

