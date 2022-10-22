Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Just Twinned in Matching Sheer Lace Lingerie

The most stylish BFFs.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 22, 2022 @ 11:38AM
Kendall Jenner Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Getty

When you're a supermodel and your BFF also happens to be a supermodel, chances are your outfits are going to be stylishly in sync more often than not. At least such is the case for Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

From twinning thong bikinis to color-coordinated date night outfits, the models are the most fashionable duo around — and last night, they took their friendship dressing in a new (and rather risqué) direction while attending Doja Cat's 27th birthday-slash-costume party in matching lace lingerie looks. 

Kendall, for her part, wore a sheer black bustier with mesh tights and black pointed-toe Mary Jane-style heels. She finished off her look with lace gloves and a matching veil that obscured her face, save for pop of bright red lipstick underneath.

Kendall Jenner

Backgrid

Meanwhile, Hailey also stuck to the masquerade theme but with a less dramatic take, and sported a black lace eye mask that coordinated with her super short slip dress, which featured a lacy cutout. Like Kendall, Hailey accessorized with pointed-toe black pumps and thigh-high stockings, but to her outfit, she added a pearl necklace with a dangling gold cross charm and layered over a black velvet cape. 

Hailey Bieber

Backgrid

Hailey and Kendall weren't the only notable attendees at the party. Hailey's husband Justin Bieber, Justine Skye, Winnie Harlow, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, Normani, and more were also there to celebrate Doja's birthday. As for those who didn't help ring in the singer's 27th, Doja had a message for them:  

Related Articles
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Celebrated Her 26th Birthday in a Naked Dress with a Visible Thong Underneath
Kendall Jenner Hailey Bieber Faux-Fur Jackets
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Showed Off Their BFF Style in Coordinating Faux-Fur Jackets
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker and Hailey and Justin Bieber Couple Photo 2022 Super Bowl
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Wore Matching All-Black Looks for a Double Date
kendall jenner met gala after party
Kendall Jenner's Sheer Met Gala After-Party Look Showed Off Matching Rose Gold Lingerie
hailey bieber mirror pic
Hailey Bieber Paired Gigantic Swishy Pants With the Tiniest Crop Top
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Unbuttoned Blouse with a Cutout Skirt
Gigi Hadid Birthday Party Look
Gigi Hadid's Birthday Outfit Included Sheer Pants and a Corset
Best Period Underwear
The 12 Best Period Underwear For Every Kind of Flow
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
These 21 Blazers Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit
January 10, 2018
Kim Kardashian West's Best Street Style Moments
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Stepped Out in Head-to-Toe Sheer Lace Lingerie
Best Bucket Hats
The 7 Best Buckets for Every Summer Look
Emily Ratajkowski
67 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
IS_020122_StateoftheArts_Fashion_1x1
63 Black-Owned Brands to Shop All Year Round
Lady Gaga 
Behold: Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Looks Ever
Kourtney - Lead
Kourtney Kardashian's Best Street Style Looks