Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Just Twinned in Matching Sheer Lace Lingerie

When you're a supermodel and your BFF also happens to be a supermodel, chances are your outfits are going to be stylishly in sync more often than not. At least such is the case for Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.



From twinning thong bikinis to color-coordinated date night outfits, the models are the most fashionable duo around — and last night, they took their friendship dressing in a new (and rather risqué) direction while attending Doja Cat's 27th birthday-slash-costume party in matching lace lingerie looks.



Kendall, for her part, wore a sheer black bustier with mesh tights and black pointed-toe Mary Jane-style heels. She finished off her look with lace gloves and a matching veil that obscured her face, save for pop of bright red lipstick underneath.

Meanwhile, Hailey also stuck to the masquerade theme but with a less dramatic take, and sported a black lace eye mask that coordinated with her super short slip dress, which featured a lacy cutout. Like Kendall, Hailey accessorized with pointed-toe black pumps and thigh-high stockings, but to her outfit, she added a pearl necklace with a dangling gold cross charm and layered over a black velvet cape.

Hailey and Kendall weren't the only notable attendees at the party. Hailey's husband Justin Bieber, Justine Skye, Winnie Harlow, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, Normani, and more were also there to celebrate Doja's birthday. As for those who didn't help ring in the singer's 27th, Doja had a message for them: