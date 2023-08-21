Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Wore Matching LBDs For a Girls' Night Out

Besties who slay together, stay together.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 @ 11:23AM
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber 2021 Met Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are two of the most powerful (and fashionable) tastemakers of our time, and they also happen to be besties —talk about a power duo. The longtime pals can often be seen attending parties together, working in a BFF sweat sesh, and, of course, always simultaneously slaying. This weekend, the two had a girls' night out in matching LBDs, which Kendall documented the only way she knows how: with a photo dump.

Jenner shared a roundup of images from their GNO, giving followers a taste of her delicious skin-tight, long-sleeve, and high-neck maxidress via mirror selfies. One full-body snap showed off the frock's partially cut-out back, while another slide captured their half-eaten, mouth-watering pasta dishes.

Kendall Jenner Black Dress Instagram

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner accessorized with a tiny embroidered floral handbag and silver hoop earrings, and her dark hair was styled in a messy updo with face-framing hair (compliments to the chef, Amanda Lee). Her glam was executed by the Mary Phillips and was giving her signature clean girl aesthetic with a touch of the TikTok-coined latte makeup trend.

Jenner simply captioned the post with a sly winky face.

Jenner also shared another mirror picture to her story that gave fans a glimpse at Bieber's look: a black plunging strapless dress, which she accessorized with chunky gold earrings and a matching shoulder bag. Hailey's glam also featured a dewy, bronzy complexion and her go-to glossy lips, while her hair was slicked back into a tightly wound bun.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Matching Black Dresses Date Night

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner captioned the story, "date night" with the two girls dancing emoji before tagging her friend.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Strawberry Girl
Hailey Bieber Is Watching ‘Sex and the City’ For The First Time While Ushering in Strawberry Girl Summer
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber — Along With Half of Hollywood — Just Twinned in Matching White Dresses
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Slayed Date-Night Style in a Sheer Top and a Fuzzy Micro Miniskirt
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date
Kendall Jenner golden hour sundress instagram
Kendall Jenner Wore the Breeziest Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Cutout Dress During Golden Hour
Kim Kardashian 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Join the 'Barbie' Dream House in a Pink Bikini and Mesh Pants
Kylie Jenner Prairie Dress On Private Jet
Kylie Jenner's Foray Into the Quiet Luxury Trend Includes Prairie Dresses and Ballet Flats
kim k white bikini ig
Kim Kardashian Posed in the Tiniest White Bikini While Trolling Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Hailey Bieber Faux-Fur Jackets
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Showed Off Their BFF Style in Coordinating Faux-Fur Jackets
hailey bieber faux leather minidress
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Micro-Mini Version of One of Her Best LBDs During Girls’ Night Out
Day of Indulgence
Inside Hollywood's Exclusive Girls-Only Summer Soirée
Ciara, Russell Wilson 2022 ESPYs
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Relationship Timeline
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Sheer LBD Was Less Dress, More Lingerie
Dua Lipa Versace FW 2023 Show
Dua Lipa Put a Sexy Twist on Business Casual With a Sheer Button Down and Black Bra Top
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest Take on the LBD Is Sexier Than Ever
Hailey Bieber Leather Trench Coat and Bra Top January 3 Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber's Leather Trench Coat and Bra Combo Is Giving Effortless Cool Girl