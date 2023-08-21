Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Wore Matching LBDs For a Girls' Night Out

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are two of the most powerful (and fashionable) tastemakers of our time, and they also happen to be besties —talk about a power duo. The longtime pals can often be seen attending parties together, working in a BFF sweat sesh, and, of course, always simultaneously slaying. This weekend, the two had a girls' night out in matching LBDs, which Kendall documented the only way she knows how: with a photo dump.

Jenner shared a roundup of images from their GNO, giving followers a taste of her delicious skin-tight, long-sleeve, and high-neck maxidress via mirror selfies. One full-body snap showed off the frock's partially cut-out back, while another slide captured their half-eaten, mouth-watering pasta dishes.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner accessorized with a tiny embroidered floral handbag and silver hoop earrings, and her dark hair was styled in a messy updo with face-framing hair (compliments to the chef, Amanda Lee). Her glam was executed by the Mary Phillips and was giving her signature clean girl aesthetic with a touch of the TikTok-coined latte makeup trend.

Jenner simply captioned the post with a sly winky face.

Jenner also shared another mirror picture to her story that gave fans a glimpse at Bieber's look: a black plunging strapless dress, which she accessorized with chunky gold earrings and a matching shoulder bag. Hailey's glam also featured a dewy, bronzy complexion and her go-to glossy lips, while her hair was slicked back into a tightly wound bun.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner captioned the story, "date night" with the two girls dancing emoji before tagging her friend.