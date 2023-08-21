Celebrity Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Wore Matching LBDs For a Girls' Night Out Besties who slay together, stay together. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 @ 11:23AM Photo: Getty Images Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are two of the most powerful (and fashionable) tastemakers of our time, and they also happen to be besties —talk about a power duo. The longtime pals can often be seen attending parties together, working in a BFF sweat sesh, and, of course, always simultaneously slaying. This weekend, the two had a girls' night out in matching LBDs, which Kendall documented the only way she knows how: with a photo dump. Jenner shared a roundup of images from their GNO, giving followers a taste of her delicious skin-tight, long-sleeve, and high-neck maxidress via mirror selfies. One full-body snap showed off the frock's partially cut-out back, while another slide captured their half-eaten, mouth-watering pasta dishes. Kendall Jenner/Instagram Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Micro-Mini Version of One of Her Best LBDs During Girls’ Night Out Jenner accessorized with a tiny embroidered floral handbag and silver hoop earrings, and her dark hair was styled in a messy updo with face-framing hair (compliments to the chef, Amanda Lee). Her glam was executed by the Mary Phillips and was giving her signature clean girl aesthetic with a touch of the TikTok-coined latte makeup trend. Jenner simply captioned the post with a sly winky face. Jenner also shared another mirror picture to her story that gave fans a glimpse at Bieber's look: a black plunging strapless dress, which she accessorized with chunky gold earrings and a matching shoulder bag. Hailey's glam also featured a dewy, bronzy complexion and her go-to glossy lips, while her hair was slicked back into a tightly wound bun. Kendall Jenner/Instagram Jenner captioned the story, "date night" with the two girls dancing emoji before tagging her friend.