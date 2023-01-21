Kendall Jenner Paired a Grinchy Green Dress with Black Latex Opera Gloves

The holidays may be over, but Kendall Jenner's wardrobe is still channeling everyone's favorite Christmas-movie supervillain. In the best way possible, of course.



On Friday, the reality star attended the Sake Ceremony at the Atlantis Palm hotel to inaugurate the grand reopening of Nobu Dubai while wearing a chartreuse midi dress that gave off major Grinch vibes. And while the bright green Victoria Beckham dress — complete with flutter sleeves, a high neckline, and a ruched waist — was Dr. Seuss all the way, the rest of Kendall's outfit was femme fatale meets sorceress.



Getty

Rounding out her nighttime look was a pair of black latex opera gloves that climbed up her forearms and past her elbows, as well as matching pointy-toe, knee-high boots. Beauty-wise, Kendall pulled her dark hair back into a half bun, half ponytail with a middle part (which revealed a pair of gold hoop earrings below), and she paired her glowing skin with glossy lips and winged eyeliner.

Jenner also showed off her OOTD while posing on a backlit staircase in a caption-less Instagram photo dump shared to her grid. And based on the comments underneath the slideshow, the internet came to the consensus that green is without a doubt Kendall's color. "Love that color 💚 you look incredible," wrote fan, while another echoed the same sentiment, adding: "Kenny you look great in green 💚."

A third exclaimed, "You in green>>>>."