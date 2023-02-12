Kendall Jenner's Itty-Bitty Floss Bikini Included the Tiniest G-String Bottoms

If you can even call it a bikini.

Published on February 12, 2023
Kendall Jenner
Photo:

Kendall Jenner Instagram

So many bikinis, so little time. That was seemingly Kendall Jenner's mantra this weekend, when she jetted off to an undisclosed tropical paradise and wore two tiny swimsuits (and the most gorgeous silk gown) in the span of just a little over a day.  

On Saturday, the supermodel shared several photos from her recent getaway on Instagram, captioning the content carousel a very specific "31 hours." In the first slide, Kendall sported a lime green two-piece with a stringy triangle top and high-cut bottoms while sunbathing on a lounger, and in the next slide was a short clip of Kendall barefoot on the beach, wearing a slinky ombre orange and red gown with sleeves so long, they attached to the dress's hemline.

But it was the fourth photo that captured everyone's attention — for better or worse. Posing on a concrete balcony overlooking of a massive sand dune, Kendall wore the tiniest floss bikini in black. The itty-bitty bathing suit included a bra-style top with skinny spaghetti straps and G-string bottoms. Kendall's dark hair was worn wet and she had on little-to-no makeup in the picture — however, what many eagle-eyed fans noticed was that her hand looked unnaturally long.

"Girl, YOUR HAND!!!!" wrote one user in the comments section. Another jokingly added, "You might need to see a doctor about that hand." A third accused her of a Photoshop fail, writing: "Edits gone wrong in the fourth pic."

It wouldn't be the first time Kendall has been accused of Photoshopping her photos. Back in May 2018, the model was accused of elongating her already long legs to look even thinner in a bikini-clad snapshot shared to her sister Kourtney Kardashian's grid. 

