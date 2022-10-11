Kendall Jenner’s Errand-Running Ensemble Included Nothing But an Extreme Crop Top and Leggings

As one of the reigning queens of model-off-duty fashion, even when Kendall Jenner’s not working, her outfits still totally work. Kenny’s latest look to take Los Angeles’s streets by storm? An expertly crafted post-Pilates ‘fit, which included the tiniest crop top, maybe ever.

On Monday, Jenner was spotted leaving a workout class alongside her friend and fellow model, Hailey Bieber. Sporting an elevated take on athleisure, Kendall wore a head-to-toe black-and-white look for the occasion, consisting of a tiny white long-sleeved bolero layered over a matching crop top and paired with black high-waisted black leggings. Ankle-length crew socks, black tennis shoes, and rectangular-shaped black sunglasses completed the model’s look, and she carried an oversized black bag and a sleeveless cropped vest over her shoulder.

Kendall’s outing comes just days after she donned yet another tiny white tank top in promotion of her newest partnership with Own Denim. In the pair of photos posted to her Instagram, the model opted to skip a bra while posing in a super cropped white racerback tank top (reminiscent of the style we’ve been seeing everywhere this season) and high-waisted flared blue jeans.

“​​You’re cute jeans ;),” she captioned the post in reference to her now-viral exchange with mom Kris Jenner during a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kendall kept her makeup minimal in the snaps to match her outfit’s low-key vibe, and she wore her hair down straight with a middle part.