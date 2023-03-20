Kendall Jenner Drinking Wine in a Faux Fur Coat and Trucker Hat Is a Major Mood

Kendall Jenner just wore a look that only a supermodel could wear without everyone thinking it's Halloween. Yesterday, Jenner joined her older sister Kim Kardashian and her nephew Saint West at the Ligue 1 Uber Eats soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennais at Parc des Princes Stadium, and was easily one of the best-dressed spectators in the stands.



Wearing a luxe Bottega Veneta faux fur coat and a camouflage trucker hat, Kendall's look was part Carrie Bradshaw à la the Yankees game in Sex and the City, part Rihanna on any given day. And that, my friends, is one hell of a combination. Showing off her outfit in more detail on Instagram, Kendall layered her warm coat over a white T-shirt and jeans. Her dark hair was worn down and straight, while her glam included pink lipstick and a milky manicure.



Getty

Adding to the "I don't give a f–k" attitude of her outfit, Kendall, at one point, was photographed standing up from her seat with a half-drunk glass of red wine in tow.

In other Kendall Jenner news this weekend, the model's rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny appeared to shade her ex Devin Booker in his new song "Coco Chanel." In the track's lyrics, Bunny raps, "Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," which translates to: "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."

Booker and Jenner broke up in November 2022, and only recently has she been spending time with Bunny. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun," a source told People in February. "He is different from the guys who she dated in the past. He is very charming."