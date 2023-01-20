Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.

Returning as the face of Jimmy Choo’s Spring 2023 campaign, the supermodel is back to continue the second season of the ‘Time to Dare’ series by photographer Carlijn Jacobs while confidently dominating the New York skyline. On a New York City rooftop, Jenner is pictured lounging near a swimming pool in sky-high denim heels from the luxury brand with a matching purse ​embossed with Jimmy Choo’s white logo. She paired the bold accessories with an even bolder one-piece: a plunging long-sleeve denim leotard that screamed ultra-femme.

Jenner’s long dark hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, while her soft baby blue eyeshadow matched the daring vibe of her look.

The new campaign reflects the brand’s image of “confidence,” and as Jimmy Choo told The Press, "Kendall embodies the ethos of the Jimmy Choo woman with her timeless glamour and effortless energy" — all "within the quintessential city skyline."

