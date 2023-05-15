Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Wore Matching 'Matrix'-Inspired Looks During Their Most Recent Date Night

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are quickly becoming Hollywood's newest It couple after making their first courtside appearance at an LA Lakers playoff game (a rite of passage in any relationship) with some coordinating couple style, to boot. And the two stars stepped out again on Sunday for another matching date night, cementing their place in the pantheon of internet-beloved duos.

The supermodel and Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper were spotted wearing coordinating all-leather outfits for a low-key dinner at Shore Bar in Santa Monica. Per usual, Jenner mastered the art of the model off-duty aesthetic by pairing a long black leather trench coat with a matching tube top and slinky pants. For his part (seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail), Bad Bunny looked equally as cool in his own take on the Matrix-inspired style with black leather slacks and a matching collared button-down.

The duo accessorized in their own unique way — Bad Bunny with funky orange sunglasses and black boots and Kendall with a yellow crocodile-embossed handbag and very pointy-toe kitten heels. The model wore her long brown hair down in loose natural curls with a middle part and minimal makeup to round out her glam.

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

This isn’t their first (and probably not their last) rodeo with matching date-night looks. The romantic (and rare) public outing comes just days after the couple gave the world another small glimpse into their blossoming relationship at the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors playoff game on Friday. Aside from becoming a viral meme and putting everyone's lip-reading skills to the test, they coordinated their ‘fits, which included matching snakeskin print boots.

Earlier this month, a source close to Kendall shared that the two are “getting more serious.” The insider told People that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source added. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

