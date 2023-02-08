Kendall Jenner’s Internet-Breaking Selfie Includes the Ultra-Comfy Bra That’s Always Sold Out

Kendall Jenner can make me want anything. I know — it might sound a little intense, but the supermodel has powers over me that I won’t understand. So you can probably imagine how excited I was to find out that a recent, ultra-sexy Instagram moment of hers included something I actually already own. For a hot second, I was like “Oh, I need that,” until I discovered, “Oh, I already have that.” Yay!

The “that” I’m talking about, you ask? A sexy underwire bra that will make even bra haters reconsider wearing the hotly debated undergarment — take my word for it, I used to be one of them. That said, it’s not just any boring ol’ bra that made it onto the supermodel's feed, it’s that famous barely there mesh one from Cuup that you’ve absolutely come across on your internet scrolls. In fact, it’s so famous, it’s always selling out, but now that it’s officially on Jenner’s radar, the likelihood of it going out of stock — and staying gone for longer — is much, much higher. Ugh.

The style that the supermodel and I clearly agree on is Cuup’s best-selling Balconette, which features comfy, wide-set straps and a straight neckline that’s flattering and shaping. Plus, it wears well underneath low-cut tops, which I love. It really stands out in terms of fit, style, and quality, as it's made from an ultra-breathable, sexy mesh that offers ample support without the weight or constriction.

Before you write off the style altogether because it's an “underwire,” hear me out: This isn’t your average underwire style. Cuup’s version offers a base that’s flexible and soft while still maintaining shape and hold. Plus, there’s no poking or digging from it, and I’ve tested it for hours-long days at the office. At the end of the day, I didn't feel like I wanted to rip my bra off, and that’s saying a lot.

Sure, I’m a little upset that Jenner just shined such a bright light on my go-to bra, but honestly, it’s so good, it really does deserve to be shared with the world — and you’ll really know its wonders when you put it on. Shop it in various colors below. But you better hurry because it probably won’t be in stock for long.

