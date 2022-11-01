Kendall Jenner Closed Out Halloweekend by Dressing as a Gigantic Cucumber Slice

We already know Kendall Jenner is perfectly capable of delivering sexy Halloween looks (Jessie from Toy Story, anyone?), but she just proved that she also knows how to craft hilarious costumes, too — the latest of which poked some fun at an internet-breaking clip from last season of The Kardashians.

On Monday, the eldest Jenner sister shared an up-close look at her final Halloween costume on TikTok. In the clip, the supermodel posed in front of a white backdrop wearing nothing but a gigantic cucumber slice, which concealed her arms and all of her upper body, paired with shiny black leggings and matching black heeled booties. Kendall accessorized the produce-themed outfit with an oversized knife, and she finished the look by tying her hair into a ponytail and swiping on some bright green eyeshadow.

Of course, Jenner cheekily layered the clip over an iconic Mean Girls audio explaining the logic behind Halloween costumes. “In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut, and no other girls can say anything about it,” Lindsey Lohan’s Cady Heron explained.

Although some followers may have been confused by Kendall’s choice in costume, true The Kardashians fans recognized her cucumber-and-knife combo from episode five of the show’s first season where she cut a cucumber in a strange way — and subsequently made headlines because of it.

While Kendall is clearly able to laugh at the moment now, that wasn’t always the case. Shortly after the episode aired earlier this year, Khloé Kardashian revealed that Kendall was “not happy” about the memes during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"I'm like, 'Kendall, God is fair,'" Khloé joked at the time. "'You're the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes. God bless. And you can't cut a fucking cucumber.' The world is good. Because she's like … how can you be this fucking perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she's a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she's all these amazing things. You can't cut a fucking cucumber."

