Kendall Jenner Put a Supermodel Spin on Stealth Wealth Style With Her Latest Look

Crop tops aren't considered a staple of stealth wealth style. But as far as Kendall Jenner is concerned, they are now.



On Friday, the 27-year-old model was seen arriving at The Brant Foundation Art Study Center in New York's Tribeca neighborhood, putting her own supermodel spin on the quiet luxury trend. Dressed in a navy blue cropped T-shirt, Kendall paired the midriff-baring top with dark denim, black loafers, and an oxblood red Hermès Birkin bag that matched her skinny leather belt.



Getty

She offset the polished pieces with a few other supermodel off-duty signatures — including a camo-printed Yankees baseball cap and square-shaped sunglasses — while a delicate gold wristwatch and tiny hoops rounded out her daytime look. As for glam, Kendall's dark brown hair was worn down and straight, and her makeup was minimal.

This isn't the first time Kendall has shaken up the stealth wealth aesthetic to fit her personal style. Just a day earlier, The Kardashians star was spotted out for a nighttime stroll wearing an oversized navy blue blazer and a long white button-down with no pants. She accessorized with the same pair of black loafers as before and a similar Yankees cap, as well as a slouchy black leather tote. Before that, Kendall was in Paris when she first entered the quiet luxury chat in a charcoal gray Bottega Veneta midi dress with a tasteful keyhole cutout teamed with yet another pair of loafers.