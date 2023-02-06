Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Cowl Neck Dress with Matching Oxblood Tights

And a maroon manicure.

Updated on February 6, 2023 @ 09:43AM
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner.

Backgrid

Leave it to Kendall Jenner to create a chic sartorial moment without even trying – whether she's on the runway or the street (freeing the nipple, itty-bitty bra tops, or no pants!). You name, she's worn it — but Jenner's most recent look may be one of her most simple yet stunning outfits to date.

On Sunday, the supermodel successfully achieved tonal dressing with an all-maroon evening ensemble from Matthieu Blazy’s spring/summer 2023 collection for Bottega Veneta. While stepping out in West Hollywood, Kendall paired a form-fitting oxblood cowl neck dress (her hemline was much shorter than the runway version) with matching opaque tights. The minidress featured an asymmetrical beige undershirt, and Kendall added black patent slingback kitten heels, a mini woven leather bag, and sculptural gold earrings to her monochromatic look.

Taking tonal dressing to the very extreme, Kendall matched her manicure to her dress (and tights). While her nails were painted a dark maroon shade, Kendall's hair was effortlessly worn down in loose waves with a middle part and tucked behind her ears. The rest of her glam included dewy skin, contoured cheeks, and groomed brows.

When Kendall's not in a slinky dress, she often grabs for her model-off-duty staples: jeans and a leather jacket, and sometimes, black, high-waisted leggings, which are paired with white tube socks and Ugg boots. Or, our all-time favorite — Kendall in luxe athleisure.

