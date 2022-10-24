Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker

Talk about a good luck charm.

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Published on October 24, 2022 @ 10:51AM
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner. Photo:

Splash News

Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side.

For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers game, Kendall wore a cropped orange turtleneck puffer coat to rep the Suns and paired the statement piece with black leather trousers, booties, and a matching shoulder bag. Her dark hair was pulled into a middle-parted low bun, and she completed the look with simple gold hoop earrings.

Jenner and her prideful jacket served as a good luck charm for the NBA team who ended up beating the Clippers 112 to 95. Booker rounded out the night with 35 points.

Earlier this year, Jenner and Booker briefly split due to not being "on the same page," according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. But the breakup didn't last long, and the two were spotted out together mere days after the announcement. At the time, an insider confirmed the reunion to Us Weekly saying, 'Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together. They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other."

