Kendall Jenner Was "Completely Comfortable" Freeing the Nipple On Her First Major Runway

Kendall Jenner isn't afraid to grin and bare it — especially when it comes to fashion. In a new interview with Vogue, the model and reality star is looking back at one of her more controversial looks: the sheer, nipple-baring sweater at the 2014 Marc Jacobs fashion show.

"This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs," she said during the publication's Life in Looks video series. "I actually could not believe I was there. I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out."

She went on to explain the thought process behind the look. "I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie [Grand, responsible for the styling] wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple,'" she recalled. "It didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like, ‘Dope, whatever they want, it’s their vision, let’s do it.’ So I was completely comfortable.”

While that catwalk may have been Jenner's first experience with freeing the nipple, the fashion guru is practically a pro at sheer-dressing. (She basically invented the "naked dress" during her many appearances at the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival.) Most recently, the model adapted a sheer Prada dress for fall at the Vogue World Runway, and earlier this year, Jenner got creative with her nipple-couture by wearing a graphic tee with a black-and-white photo that freed someone else's nipples instead of her own.

On Thursday, Jenner took a hard pivot from her usual see-through style and opted for an A-line, denim midi dress that she paired with chic black pointy-toe boots and a matching baguette bag. She and her sisters have been busy promoting the sophomore season of their Hulu show, The Kardashians, which premiered on the streaming platform today.