Kendall Jenner Was "Completely Comfortable" Freeing the Nipple On Her First Major Runway

"I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022 @ 05:33PM
Kendall Jenner Blue Denim Dress Black Boots New York City
Photo:

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner isn't afraid to grin and bare it — especially when it comes to fashion. In a new interview with Vogue, the model and reality star is looking back at one of her more controversial looks: the sheer, nipple-baring sweater at the 2014 Marc Jacobs fashion show.

"This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs," she said during the publication's Life in Looks video series. "I actually could not believe I was there. I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out."

She went on to explain the thought process behind the look. "I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie [Grand, responsible for the styling] wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple,'" she recalled. "It didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like, ‘Dope, whatever they want, it’s their vision, let’s do it.’ So I was completely comfortable.”

While that catwalk may have been Jenner's first experience with freeing the nipple, the fashion guru is practically a pro at sheer-dressing. (She basically invented the "naked dress" during her many appearances at the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival.) Most recently, the model adapted a sheer Prada dress for fall at the Vogue World Runway, and earlier this year, Jenner got creative with her nipple-couture by wearing a graphic tee with a black-and-white photo that freed someone else's nipples instead of her own.

On Thursday, Jenner took a hard pivot from her usual see-through style and opted for an A-line, denim midi dress that she paired with chic black pointy-toe boots and a matching baguette bag. She and her sisters have been busy promoting the sophomore season of their Hulu show, The Kardashians, which premiered on the streaming platform today.

